5 players with the most away goals in Premier League history

The English Premier League has undoubtedly hosted some of the world's greatest footballers, including many elite goalscorers. These prolific goalscorers find it easy to score no matter where and when they were playing.

Their goal-scoring abilities are not hampered in any way when playing away from their home stadiums.

In a football team, the bulk of the goal-scoring burden is placed on the shoulders of the strikers, while other players also chip in occasionally. The Premier League is no different, but the nature of away games makes it more difficult for many strikers to perform.

The voices of fans chanting songs are enough to put off even the most seasoned professionals at times.

Squawka @Squawka



Arsenal

◉ Henry



Chelsea

◉ Lampard



Leicester

◉ Vardy



Liverpool

◉ Owen

◉ Gerrard

◉ Salah



Man City

◉ Agüero



Man Utd

◉ Rooney

◉ Giggs



Newcastle

◉ Shearer



Spurs

◉ Kane



Welcome, Mo. 11 players have scored 50+ Premier League goals at home AND away for one club:Arsenal◉ HenryChelsea◉ LampardLeicester◉ VardyLiverpool◉ Owen◉ Gerrard◉ SalahMan City◉ AgüeroMan Utd◉ Rooney◉ GiggsNewcastle◉ ShearerSpurs◉ KaneWelcome, Mo. 11 players have scored 50+ Premier League goals at home AND away for one club:Arsenal◉ HenryChelsea◉ LampardLeicester◉ VardyLiverpool◉ Owen◉ Gerrard◉ Salah 🆕Man City◉ AgüeroMan Utd◉ Rooney◉ GiggsNewcastle◉ ShearerSpurs◉ KaneWelcome, Mo. 👑 https://t.co/Zc1zbIuSn4

Some players have managed to master the art of scoring in away games, and these are among the best strikers in the history of the Premier League.

On that note, let's take a look at the list of the five best away goalscorers in Premier League history.

#5 Andy Cole (83 goals)

Andy Cole celebrates after scoring for Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole was one of the Premier League's elite goalscorers. The Englishman scored 187 goals in 415 appearances in the competition, with 83 of them coming away from home.

Cole made his league debut for Arsenal before moving clubs a short while later. He ended up at Newcastle United in 1993 before sealing a British-record move to Manchester United for £7 million in 1995. He represented 12 clubs before his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed great success in his time in the Premier League.

Cole won the league's Golden Boot in 1994 with 34 goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle United. He won five league titles and the UEFA Champions League in six years at Manchester United.

#4 Frank Lampard (85 goals)

Frank Lampard

Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard holds the record for most goals scored by a midfielder in the history of the Premier League. The retired midfielder scored 177 goals in the competition for West Ham United, Chelsea, and Manchester City. He scored 85 of those goals in away matches.

Lampard emerged from the West Ham Academy and made his league debut for the club. He moved to Chelsea in 2001 and soon established himself as one of the league's most consistent goalscorers. He briefly played for Manchester City before his retirement from professional football.

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer despite being a midfielder. He won every domestic and European title in his time at Chelsea, enjoying great success. He has since moved into management and is in charge of Everton.

#3 Alan Shearer (87 goals)

Alan Shearer celebrating scoring a goal

The Premier League's greatest goalscorer ever, Alan Shearer holds the record for most goals in the competition. The Newcastle United great scored 260 goals in the Premier League, a record that stands to this day. The striker managed 87 goals away from home for the clubs he represented.

Shearer started his career at Southampton in 1988 and was the youngest player in the history of the English top-flight to score a hat-trick. He moved to Blackburn Rovers in 1992 and remained at Ewood Park until 1996 when he joined Newcastle. He remained at the club he supported as a boy until the end of his career in 2006.

Shearer won the league title with Blackburn in 1995, the only major trophy in his career. He won the league's Golden Boot three times consecutively between 1995 and 1998. He also holds the record for being the fastest player to reach 100 goals in the competition.

#2 Wayne Rooney (94 goals)

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is one of the Premier League's most iconic players ever. The former Manchester United forward scored 208 goals in the competition in his career, with 94 of them coming in away fixtures.

Rooney made his professional bow at Everton and established himself as one of the most impressive teenagers in the world. His displays earned him him a move to Manchester United in 2004 and he scored 183 league goals for the Red Devils. He also featured for Everton after leaving Old Trafford in 2017 before moving to the MLS.

Rooney enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Manchester United, winning every domestic and European title on offer. He has the second-most goals in the history of the competition and the third-most assists as well.

#1 Harry Kane (100 goals)

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane has become the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League after his goal against Arsenal. The English striker has become one of the world's best in his position in recent years.

Kane started his career at the North London club where he has become a legend already. He briefly went out on loan to the Championship before returning to establish himself in the club. He has scored 190 goals in his career, putting him only 70 goals behind the all-time record.

GOAL @goal Harry Kane is the first player ever to score 100 away goals in the Premier League 🥇 Harry Kane is the first player ever to score 100 away goals in the Premier League 🥇 https://t.co/5Nr1BsfzqW

Kane has won the Premier League's Golden Boot three times in his career and has won the assists award once. He is regarded as one of the most complete strikers in world football at present.

