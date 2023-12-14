5 players who have been back to their best this season (2023-24)

Form is a very important factor for players at the highest level of the sport. Matches are decided on margins and the form of players, collectively or individually, could often prove to be the difference maker.

Watching a player return to their peak form is a spectacle that encapsulates the essence of redemption in the world of sports. The joy emanates not only from the individual's extraordinary abilities but also from the tenacity and resilience they displayed during tough times.

It's brought about by the convergence of various circumstances. A supportive team, a nurturing training environment and personal growth can all pave the way for such a resurgence. A return to form is a testament to an athlete's indomitable spirit.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have been back to their best this season.

#5 Isco (Real Betis)

Granada CF v Real Betis - LaLiga EA Sports

Of all the players who have enjoyed a redemption arc this season, Isco's was perhaps the least expected. He looked like a world-beater during his prime years at Real Madrid. The Spanish midfield maestro danced past opponents and dictated play like a master orchestrator as he accumulated silverware in Madrid.

However, things went downhill for Isco around 2018. Real Madrid even sold him to Sevilla in the 2022-23 season. He failed to impress there and the disappointment was so rife that they had his contract terminated by mutual agreement in late December.

Isco did not play in the second half of last term. As such, when Real Betis offered him a one-year deal this summer, the footballing world couldn't care less. But Isco has surprisingly grabbed the opportunity for redemption by the scruff of its neck.

He is Betis' biggest creative threat these days and is leading their charge to return to European football this season. The 31-year-old midfielder has scored three goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

#4 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Liverpool's underwhelming performances in the 2022-23 season were brought about by several factors. An array of injuries, a leggy midfield and some senior players underperforming were the primary reasons behind their capitulation last term.

Virgil van Dijk was chief among the players who failed to play to the best of their capabilities. Having crossed over to his 30s, the consensus seemed to be that the Dutchman was now on the decline. But the Liverpool captain has quelled that notion early on in the new campaign.

He has been a central figure in Liverpool's resurgence this season. Van Dijk has been a colossal presence at the back for the Reds and his contributions have played a key role in helping them sit at the top of the Premier League table right now.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

With the ball at his feet, few players in the Premier League are better than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is not very proficient when it comes to his defensive duties but as a creative outlet, the Englishman is simply a class apart.

He received plenty of flak last season as Liverpool struggled. But it must be noted that with an ageing midfield, Alexander-Arnold was overexposed during defensive transitions. Consequently, his defensive contributions, or lack thereof, proved to be a major shortcoming in his game.

But with a reinvigorated and new-look midfield, the 25-year-old has gone about showing just how good a player he is. He has returned to his best and has been a force to be reckoned with down the right side for Liverpool.

In 19 appearances across all competitions, Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and provided five assists.

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Britain Soccer Premier League

With his goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 win over Newcastle United on December 10, Son Heung-min equalled his Premier League goal tally from the 2022-23 season. That pretty much sums it up, doesn't it?

The South Korea international shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah in the 2021-22 season after scoring 23 goals. Spurs were collectively poor last term and Son's form suffered too.

But he is back to his best once again and has been the main man in attack for Ange Postecoglou's side in the 2023-24 season.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al-Nassr v Al-Riyadh - Saudi Pro League

You just cannot write this man off, can you? Just when you thought the time for Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football's all-time greats, to hang his boots up was arriving, he pulls on his cleats and kicks back aggressively. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on a roll this season.

He is 38 now but has been scoring goals for fun for Al-Nassr and Portugal. Ronaldo is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League. His numbers this term are incredibly impressive. Ronaldo has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this season.