5 players with the most through balls in Europe this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season came to an a couple of weeks ago with multiple league titles being decided on the last day of the season. There were goals galore this season across Europe and a lot of that is down to expert creativity from some of the best playmakers in action.

These players knit the attack together through their slick balls between the lines and beyond the last defender, thereby creating chance after chance for their side.

Through balls are one of the most effective ways of bypassing a defense that is holding a high line. Alternatively, they are also an efficient method in transition as it helps pacy attackers get through on goal relatively easily.

On that note, let's take a look at five players with the most through balls in Europe this season. (2021-22)

Note: Only the Top Seven Leagues in Europe have been considered.

#5 Harry Kane- 22

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Harry Kane is one of the best centre-forwards in the Premier League, if not in Europe. The Tottenham Hotspur star turned things around in the second half of the campaign after a rather disastrous first half.

While he bagged 17 goals in 37 league games, the Englishman was also the chief creator for his side. His partnership with Golden Boot winner Son Heung-Min worked wonders this term as the two combined continiously for several goals.

Kane's ability to drop deep and pull centre-backs with him allowed the South Korean to exploit the space behind him. The centre-forward's passing range has enabled him to register nine assists in the league this season while also managing 22 accurate through balls

Kane won the Premier League Playmaker of the Year award in the 2020-21 season and it is no surprise that he was at his creative best this term too.

#4 Bruno Fernandes- 22

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes had a lackluster season by his standards, albeit he still managed to provide six assists and 10 goals in 36 league appearances. While Manchester United suffered one of their worst seasons in a long time, things could have been a lot worse without their playmaker general.

Although Fernandes blew hot & cold for large parts of the campaign, he has always had the knack for playing the right ball at the right time. In fact, the Portuguese ace would have had several more assists to his name if Manchester United's attack was a little more efficient this season.

His 22 through balls are evidence of the same as well as the number of chances he creates for his side. A true maestro on the ball, Fernandes will hope to come back stronger and get Man United firing on all cylinders next season.

#3 Manu Trigueros- 25

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manu Trigueros has been sensational for Villarreal this season and the Yellow Submarine ended the season on a positive note by defeating Barcelona 2-0 at the Nou Camp.

The men in yellow were prolific in front of goal and have scored the 4th highest (63) goals in La Liga this season. Trigueros deserves a lot of credit for this as he has often taken it upon himself to change the complexion of the game by getting on the ball and creating chances.

The midfielder's six goals and four assists in 35 league games have been influential, as were the 25 through balls he laid on for his side. Trigueros is an expert operator on the ball and he has proved the same yet again this season.

#2 Otavio- 27

FC Porto v GD Estoril Praia - Liga Portugal Bwin

FC Porto managed to bring the Primeira Liga title back home this season as they pipped Benfica in the race for the same. Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson and Luis Diaz may have scored the goals for the Portuguese side but none of this would have been possible without Otavio.

The 27-year-old playmaker has been at the top of his game this season and has registered three goals and 13 assists in 32 league games. In doing so, he also laid on 27 through balls for his teammates as Porto scored the most goals in the league.

Otavia's ability to find passes in tight spaces, game sense and creativity in transition have been crucial elements in his team's success this season. Quite the genius on the ball, it is a surprise that he has not been picked up by a big club in Europe's top five leagues already.

#1 Lionel Messi- 28

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has had one of his poorest seasons in domestic football this term but the Argentinian legend has still performed above average.

The former Barcelona star can score goals as well as create them and he has excelled in the latter rather than the former this season. With Kylian Mbappe and multiple other Paris Saint-Germain stars capable of finding the back of the net, Messi only had to lay it on a plate for them.

Hence, it is no co-incidence that he has six goals and 15 assists in 26 league games this season. He has also played 28 through balls, more than any other player in Europe's top seven leagues this season. Thus, while Messi's goal-scoring feats may be slowing down, his creative influx is still driving his teams

