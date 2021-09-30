5 players Barcelona should target in the January transfer window

Barcelona have had a tough start to the season and need reinforcements in January. Ronald Koeman may not be at the club till that transfer window. But Joan Laporta needs to get players, as the current Barcelona squad is not good enough to win trophies.

Considering their financial woes, Barcelona may not be able to spend big. They will have to target players on loan or at a cut-price to balance their books while also making the roster more competitive.

On that note, here are five players Barcelona should target in January:

#5 Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne is heading towards the end of his contract, so Barcelona need to act quickly. The Napoli star has less than a year left on his deal, and would be a perfect signing for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona need pace and experience in attack, and Lorenzo Insigne would provide both. Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay are good, but they may not be able to shoulder the attacking burden alone.

The Barcelona duo needs help, and Lorenzo Insigne could do just that. Insigne's arrival would free up Memphis Depay to play centrally. That would bench Luuk De Jong, who has not been anywhere near good for Barcelona. Speaking about his contract situation, Insigne said:

“I only think about playing and about the pitch. My agent takes care of the other issues. I always put the team before myself. I always work hard, and I always arrive with a smile. I’m not thinking about the contract. There’s time to discuss that with the club. My agent will take care of it with the club. I still have one year.”

#4 Niklas Sule

The signing of Eric Garcia has not been as effective as Barcelona would have wanted to. So they need to recruit a defender in January. Niklas Süle is heading towards the end of his contract, and could be available for a cut-price.

Bayer Munich usually do not let their players walk away for free. However, Sule is not close to penning a new deal at the Bundesliga side, so Barcelona need to take advantage of that.

The signing of Sule would bring in experience at the back, and also help Eric Garcia take a bit of time before taking over from Gerard Pique.

