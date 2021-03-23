5 Players Barcelona could target this summer

Barcelona have never been shy in the transfer market and are no strangers to making multi-million dollar signings. They are used to getting the players they want, but the bleak financial situation they are in right now might hold them back a bit this summer.

They'll be on the lookout for cut-price deals when the transfer window opens, while new president Joan Laporta will also have the herculean task of convincing their talisman Lionel Messi to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

Coronavirus impact on Barcelona.



2019-20 financial report:

- revenue 855m euros down from projected 1.047bn.

- losses of 97m euros after expecting a profit of 11m before the pandemic.

- 488m euros debt — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) October 5, 2020

The Catalans have stayed in the title race for now and are only four points behind Atletico Madrid. After a trophyless campaign last time around, they are in desperate need of some quality in their ranks.

With that being said, here we take a look at the five realistic summer targets for Barcelona.

#5 David Alaba

David Alaba

One player who would be more than happy to secure a move to the Camp Nou in the summer is Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba. The Austrian defender will be a free agent in the summer and that will bring the 13-year-old association with the club to an end.

Alaba has been utilised in a central position at the club since the rise of Alphonso Davies but has taken the new role in stride. After winning two trebles with the Bavarians, he will be looking for a new challenge, and at 28, he still has a couple of years in his prime and will be looking to play with a club like Barcelona now.

🚨 David Alaba confirms he plans to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after 13 years at the club 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aEpJxdTyAT — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2021

Jordi Alba will be the first-choice left-back for at least the next two years, so that will be one of the roadblocks for this move but Alaba's familiarity in the central role will help him adjust to the new three-man defence that Ronald Koeman has been using in recent games.

The major roadblock to this deal might be Alaba's wage demands, which Blaugrana could only meet if they let go of a few players in the summer.

#4 Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum

One of the best free agents available in Europe at the start of next season will be Liverpool's unsung midfield hero Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch international will add much-needed depth to the Barcelona midfield as they are heavily reliant on veteran Sergio Busquets and Pedri right now.

The 30-year-old midfielder has played under Koeman for the national team and is familiar with his management style, so should fit in seamlessly at Barcelona. The player himself would prefer to play under a manager who will guarantee him more minutes on the pitch.

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to join Barcelona next season. (Source: Sunday Times) pic.twitter.com/pmUr6fQfbl — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 21, 2021

With the arrival of Thiago Alcantara, the competition in the middle of the park has increased at Liverpool, which might limit Wijnaldum's involvement going forward. So with him available on a free transfer and a Dutch coach at the helm, the chances of Barcelona signing him in the summer look good.

