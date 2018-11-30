5 players Bayern Munich might sign next summer

Nilay Srivastava FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 776 // 30 Nov 2018, 12:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will come to Bavaria next season?

Bayern Munich are the most successful club in Germany. They are the record Bundesliga champions and have also had a fair amount of success in the champions league. But the Bavarian giants are currently not in good form. They are struggling in Bundesliga as they sit at the 5th place in the league while in the champions league, they have shown vulnerability too.

The new coach, Niko Kovac, has come under fire in recent weeks. After the frustrating 3-3 draw against Fortuna Dusseldorf, the pressure mounted more on Niko Kovac. However, a strong showing in the champions league game against Benfica would definitely have boost up his confidence. While the coach is getting his share of criticism, the players are also blamed by the fans for their poor performance on the pitch.

Bayern might make a heavy investment in their squad for next season as many players are in the last year of their contract and might leave Bayern. Here we take a look at the 5 players Bayern could sign for next season.

#5 Aaron Ramsey

Will he re-sign at Arsenal?

Aaron Ramsey will be a free agent next summer if he does not sign with Arsenal. Many clubs are fighting for his signature. Non-English clubs like Bayern can get him in January while the English clubs will have to wait till the summer to get his services.

The Arsenal midfielder is great at passing and link up play. He is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and has a great knack for goals. However, he is injury prone and has remained on the sidelines for a long period of time.

Despite having a plethora of midfielders at their disposal, Bayern could still go after Ramsey as they will be able to get a fantastic player for free.

1 / 5 NEXT