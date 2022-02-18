5 players Bayern Munich should have never sold

Bayern Munich are, without question, the most successful club in German football, with an astounding total of 31 league titles and 20 DFB-Pokals. Along with the domestic accolades, the Bavarian club have also added six UEFA Champions League trophies to their name.

Die Roten boasts well over 290,000 registered club members, overtaking fellow European heavyweights FC Barcelona and Benfica.

Bayern Munich are one of, if not the best-run big clubs in Europe.

The German juggernauts are known for their extremely successful transfer business over the years, with acquiring free transfers being one of their specialties. Robert Lewandowski's move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich is arguably the greatest free transfer of all time, an absolute masterstroke by the Bavarian club.

But sometimes even the best in the business can make mistakes and the Bavarians are no stranger to a few misjudgments in sales. So, let's take a look at five such players whom Bayern Munich should not have sold:

#5 David Alaba

It is no secret that Bayern Munich have been facing significant defensive problems since the departure of David Alaba in the summer transfer window. After a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach early this season, the Bavarians were shocked with four first-half goals by VfL Bochum.

The 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg further solidified that the versatile defender was integral to the Bayern backline. As part of the Die Roten setup for the last 13 years, Alaba made his way through the youth academy to the senior team. He has won a staggering total of 27 trophies with Bayern Munich, including two UEFA Champions Leagues.

On the other hand, the Austrian has fared considerably well in his first few months at the Santiago Bernabeu. Already a fan favorite, Alaba has performed invariably at a high level, either as a center-back or left-back. His first-half goal at the Camp Nou helped Los Blancos secure three points against arch-rivals FC Barcelona in El Clasico.

#4 Mats Hummels

Even though Mats Hummels left Bayern Munich twice for Borussia Dortmund, his first departure was an extremely neglected case from the Bavarian side. The German centre-back left the club on a loan deal in the 2007-08 season with a single Bundesliga appearance under his belt.

From being an unused substitute player at Bayern, Hummels developed into one of the best central defenders in Europe at Signal Iduna Park. He won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and earned a UEFA Champions League runners-up medal under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

Ultimately, Die Roten realized that Hummels' defensive abilities were too good to be ignored, and resigned him in the summer of 2016. The transfer deal was reported to be worth around €35 million.

