5 players Bayern Munich should sign in the summer

With the end of season just a couple of months away, Bayern Munich must strengthen their squad to secure a Champions League triumph.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 23:04 IST

The Juventus-owned forward returned to action a week ago, scoring a brace against Hamburger SV in an 8-0 thrashing

Once again it looks as though Bayern Munich will clinch their 27th Bundesliga title following their 3-0 win over Cologne at the weekend, but if they want to challenge for the Champions League, they’re going to need a few additions.

Club captain and World Cup winner Philipp Lahm will retire from the playing field at the end of season, whilst Carlo Ancelotti has an ageing squad. Rafinha, Xabi Alonso, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are all in their 30’s, and they should look to add some younger players to their squad to complete the team.

Bayern Munich will always be criticised for buying the best players from fellow Bundesliga clubs, but there’s no doubting their ideology.

We look at five players who they could sign in the summer.

#1 Kingsley Coman – Juventus

Just this week, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated that they intend to take up their option to sign France international Kingsley Coman on a permanent deal. Although he’s missed much of the season through injury, the Juventus forward returned to action a week ago, scoring a brace against Hamburger SV in an 8-0 thrashing.

"With Coman we have an option that is valid until April 30," Rummenigge told Tuttosport. "He had a few difficulties after the Euros, but lately has returned to his usual level. We will probably activate the option to buy.”

The 20-year-old has missed 19 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, but the 16 games he has featured in, he’s found the net on two occasions.