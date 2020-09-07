A 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in November which led to the sacking of then Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac, led fans and pundits to believe that Bayern Munich were in the middle of a crisis.

Kovac had won the domestic double with Bayern in 2018-2019 but never gave the sense that he was in control of things at the club.

The hand-over in management to assistant coach Hansi-Dieter Flick, who was hired on an interim basis, turned Bayern Munich's season around. Bayern's upsurge in form during the winter period of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season earned Flick the managerial position until the end of the season.

Bayern Munich offered Flick a new long-term contract in April 2020, keeping him at the club until 2023, with the club hierarchy and players believing that Flick was the future of Bayern Munich.

Its safe to say that the decision to sign Flick to a long term deal has been vindicated. Champions of Germany by a massive 13 points, winners of the German cup, and a Champions League triumph for the first time in 7 years, a feat which even the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola failed to achieve, Bayern Munich are possibly the best club in Europe right now.

Hansi Flick has managed to incorporate an attacking,' heavy metal' type of football, that is based around a high-pressing system, at the club. His first order of business was to restore club legends Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer to the usual starting berths.

Muller has had his most productive season in a Bayern shirt, contributing 21 assists, a new Bundesliga record while Manuel Neuer has again found his form, restoring his status of one of the best goalkeepers in the world after enduring a injury hit 2 seasons prior to 2019-20.

The goal-scoring of Robert Lewandowski, and the performances of Bayern Munich's young guns Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies, led Bayern to the treble. Bayern are however looking to strengthen their squad in order to begin a new era of dominance under Hansi Flick.

Here are 5 players we think Bayern Munich should sign.

Advertisement

5 players that Bayern Munich should sign this summer

#5 Sergino Dest, Ajax

Dest to Bayern reportedly on the cards

The U.S.A international, Sergino Dest has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer. The Ajax right-back has been one of the standout players for the club in the 2019-20 Eredivisie and seems destined to have a future in one of the top clubs in Europe.

What's next for Ajax and #USMNT back Sergino Dest? Bayern Munich, #PL clubs said to want the teen once described by new Barca boss Koeman as "a player for clubs like Barcelona" https://t.co/IPP21UvdPL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2020

Bayern do have a few options at right back in the form of Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard. Kimmich has proven himself to be one of the most talented players in the world and would be wasting his talents at right-back. He has played in central midfield on several occasions in the past and seems likely to make the position his own.

Pavard's original position is centre-half. Hence Bayern will look to sign a long term player for the right-back slot. Ajax are also the type of club that develops players only to sell them later for huge profits.