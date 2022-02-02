5 players you wouldn't believe are rated higher than Lionel Messi this season

Lionel Messi broke millions of Barcelona hearts when the star player announced he was leaving his beloved club. Undoubtedly one of the greatest in the history of football, Messi has dazzled fans for years and became the heartthrob of Barca fans during his glorious stint there.

Messi signed for PSG at the start of the 2021-22 season and became part of a fearsome attack that already had the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria. However, the Argentine player hasn’t been able to perform to his brilliant standards in Paris till now.

Messi has one goal and six assists in 12 league appearances and has a whoscored.com league rating of 7.36. These ratings are based on a number of factors and take into account the overall performance of a player.

Here we take a look at the five players who have surprisingly performed better than Leo Messi in their leagues this season:

#5 Patrik Schick

Patrick Schick- A player who has come of age.

Patrik Schick is having the season of his life. The player was quite impressive with the Czech Republic in the Euros, and also won the Goal of the Tournament award for his stunning strike from the halfway line against Scotland. The Bayer Leverkusen forward has flourished in the Bundesliga and ranks amongst the best strikers in the league.

Patrik Schick’s league rating according to whoscored.com is an admirable 7.56. The Czech international player has 18 goals and three assists in just 17 Bundesliga appearances this season. The 26-year-old’s scoring rate has been incredible this season and has contributed nearly half of Bayer Leverkusen’s goals.

Schick’s continued his brilliant run of form even after sustaining an injury in late October. He is the second leading goalscorer in the Bundesliga, only behind Robert Lewandowski, who has 23 goals. Leverkusen have been impressive this season and are third in the league.

#4 Lorenzo Pellegrini

Pellegrini always dreamt of being a Roma player.

Lorenzo Pellegrini began his footballing journey in the Roma academy and grew up idolizing club legends. Pellegrini is now living the dream as his beloved team’s captain. The midfielder has earned a lot of plaudits from manager Jose Mourinho, who believes the 25-year-old can “do everything”.

Pellegrini’s rating based on league performances is 7.43. The Roma captain has bossed the midfield and has been one of the best performers in the Serie A. The Italian has six goals and four assists in 15 league appearances so far.

Pellegrini has recovered from an injury he sustained while training in January and the player is expected to be back in the squad for Roma’s game against Genoa. Roma are currently sixth in the Serie A and the Champions League places seem to be slipping from their grasp. Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly marshall his troops into giving it their all in the remaining games.

Edited by S Chowdhury