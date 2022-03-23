5 players who have benefited from Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus departure

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ended their association last summer, with the Portuguese parting ways with the Italian giants to seal a sensational return to Manchester United. Regardless of what critics say, it was a big loss for the Bianconeri - both in the marketing and sporting sense.

Losing a player who guarantees 30-40 goals every season can't be taken lightly, especially if his name is Cristiano Ronaldo. On the other hand, the departure of the Portuguese could also be seen as a blessing in disguise for a couple of players at Juventus.

These are players who saw their influence reduced in the offensive third of the pitch due to playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who carried the goalscoring responsibility single-handedly. It also includes a couple of players who wouldn't have gotten the chance to shine if the attacker was still at the Allianz Stadium.

Without further ado, let's quickly take a look at five players who have benefitted from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Juventus.

#5 Federico Bernardeschi

The Italian is enjoying more playing time this season

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has opened the door for a number of players to get more opportunities at Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi is definitely one of them. The Italian has represented the Old Lady on multiple areas of the pitch this season, including the Portuguese's favorite spot on the left wing.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom



(@NicoSchira) Federico Bernardeschi is also far from the renewal with Juventus: the player asks for a four-year contract under the current conditions (€4.2M per year + bonuses) while Juve has offered him a three-year contract at a lower salary (€3M per season). Federico Bernardeschi is also far from the renewal with Juventus: the player asks for a four-year contract under the current conditions (€4.2M per year + bonuses) while Juve has offered him a three-year contract at a lower salary (€3M per season). (@NicoSchira)

Throughout last season, Federico Bernardeschi amassed 1,445 minutes of playing time across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt. He's already surpassed that number this term, with 1,478 minutes recorded so far and more games still left to be played.

#4 Moise Kean

What a perfect time it is for the forward to return to the Allianz Stadium!

The attacker left Juventus for Everton in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £27 million, after failing to break into the first team. However, he sealed a return to the Allianz Stadium last summer on a two-year loan deal that will see him stay in Turin until the summer of 2023.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus #EFC



Total potential fee around €20m. Kean already agreed personal terms. Moise Kean to Juventus, done deal and here-we-go. Agreement completed with Everton on loan with obligation to buy [under certain conditions]. Medical tomorrow in Torino.Total potential fee around €20m. Kean already agreed personal terms. Moise Kean to Juventus, done deal and here-we-go. Agreement completed with Everton on loan with obligation to buy [under certain conditions]. Medical tomorrow in Torino. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #EFCTotal potential fee around €20m. Kean already agreed personal terms.

It's worth mentioning that Moise Kean got his timing perfectly right as he returned to Juventus in the same summer Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. In the absence of the Portuguese, the Italian striker has had plenty of opportunities coming his way.

So far, he's made a whopping 34 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions, ammassing 1,138 minutes of playing time. Keane has recorded five goals and two assists for the club since coming back in the summer.

#3 Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian is off to a promising start in Turin

Juventus snapped up Dusan Vlahovic in January following a prolific outing with Fiorentina that saw the striker bag 17 goals and four assists in the first half of the season. The Serbian is pretty much the main man at the club right now, having bagged five goals and two assists in 11 games since switching to Turin.

It goes without saying that such an important role wouldn't have fallen in Vlahovic's path if Cristiano Ronaldo was still at the club. In fact, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the Bianconeri wouldn't have signed the Serbian in the first place if CR7 was still banging in the goals in Turin.

#2 Alvaro Morata

Morata looks set to surpass last season's involvement this term

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is another player who is benefitting from Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to depart from Juventus last summer. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Spaniard played 44 games for the Bianconeri in all competitions, with all his appearances coming from the number nine spot.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#SampdoriaJuventus 8 - Álvaro #Morata has scored 10+ goals among all competitions in each of the last eight seasons - indeed, since his first year for Juventus (2014/15); he managed to do that in every campaign (for Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid). Habitué. 8 - Álvaro #Morata has scored 10+ goals among all competitions in each of the last eight seasons - indeed, since his first year for Juventus (2014/15); he managed to do that in every campaign (for Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid). Habitué.#SampdoriaJuventus https://t.co/FnBciDd1fw

This season, however, he's played 40 games for the Old Lady across all fronts, playing in Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite spot on the left on three occasions. Speaking of minutes, Morata amassed 2,823 minutes of playing time last term, just 142 minutes above the 2,681 he's ammassed so far this term.

With more games still left to be played, the Spaniard is well-poised to surpass his involvement from the previous campaign. Meanwhile, he's bagged 11 goals and seven assists for the Serie A giants across all fronts this term.

#1 Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is getting his career back on track this season

The Argentine probably suffered the most from Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Juventus, with his numbers in front of goal dropping significantly following the Portuguese legend's arrival at the club.

💎 @EliteDybala Don’t let Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus distract you from the fact that Paulo Dybala is the face of Serie a and he’s coming for MVP once again Don’t let Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus distract you from the fact that Paulo Dybala is the face of Serie a and he’s coming for MVP once again https://t.co/Qa6oQOjcA9

From recording 33 goal contributions in the season prior to Ronaldo's Turin switch, to bagging just 12 goal contributions in their first season together, Paulo Dybala declined sharply. The Argentine hit his lowest point in Turin last season when he bagged just five goals and three assists throughout the campaign.

However, Dybala is rapidly rejuvenating his career this season following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's switch to Manchester United. So far, the Argentine has recorded 13 goals and six assists to his name and looks well-placed to bag even more as we enter the final stretch of the campaign.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat