5 players who have the best close control in football right now

Close control is an essential skill in football, particularly for midfielders, forwards, and wingers. It involves the ability to maintain possession of the ball while dribbling through tight spaces whilst under pressure from opposing players.

Close control enables players to move the ball in different directions with quick, precise touches and changes of direction, creating opportunities for themselves and their teammates to score.

Without close control, a player may be dispossessed by an opponent, leading to a potential counterattack and loss of possession.

Close control is also important for maintaining possession of the ball in dangerous areas of the pitch, such as the opponent's penalty box or the midfield.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have the best close control in football right now.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka is just 21 years old but he has already established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. Saka has become one of Mikel Arteta's key players in such a short span of time and his exquisite skills have played a crucial role in it.

Saka is an excellent dribbler and often tempts opponents into making a challenge before easing past them. He has a low center of gravity and this helps him execute sharp and quick turns. Saka is capable of shooting and passing with either foot.

As a result, it's always difficult for defenders to guess which way he is going to go. The Arsenal forward is inarguably one of the best dribblers in Europe right now.

#4 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Ambipedal footballers or players who can use both feet equally well are a rarity in football. Such players are a huge asset to any side they play for as their dynamism and versatility can massively help their teams.

Ousmane Dembele is a great example. The Frenchman is one of the best dribblers in the game. He can dribble and shoot equally well with both feet. Dembele's silky dribbling skills have earned him a lot of plaudits throughout his career and even today, it is the X-factor in his game.

The Barcelona winger takes deft touches and always looks in control with the ball at his feet. It is extremely difficult to dispossess him as his close control is simply top-notch.

#3 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. is one of the most exciting wingers of the modern era. He has enthralled us with his incredible skills and intelligence on the football pitch. Neymar first grabbed the limelight as a young winger with an array of tricks up his sleeve.

Neymar's ability to take defenders on and beat them is nearly unmatched. He possesses a great deal of flair and is capable of pulling off tricks that's inconceivable to a majority of his peers.

Neymar is one of the most entertaining and adventurous wingers to have emerged from Brazil in the 21st century.

#2 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior is widely recognized as one of the most talented dribblers in world football. His quick feet, close control and lightning-quick changes of direction make him a nightmare for opposing defenders to handle.

Vinicius has the ability to take on multiple defenders at once and weave his way through tight spaces with ease, leaving defenders grasping at thin air.

His dribbling skills are not just flashy, but also effective, allowing him to create space for himself and his teammates and break down even the most organized and disciplined defenses.

Vinicius' dribbling ability is a key component of his game and it is one of the reasons why he is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is a master of close control, with his exceptional dribbling skills being one of the defining aspects of his game. Messi's close control is characterized by his ability to keep the ball very close to his feet while moving at high speed.

His quick and intricate touches, coupled with his low center of gravity, make it nearly impossible for defenders to dispossess him. He is equally adept at taking on opponents in one-on-one situations as he is at weaving his way through crowded areas of the pitch.

His unique dribbling style has been imitated by countless young players around the world and has become a huge part of his legend. Messi's close control is a testament to his incredible talent and dedication to mastering the art of dribbling in football.

