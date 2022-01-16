5 players with the best crossing ability in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League has been well-known for producing some of the best football over the past decade. The best coaches, the best players, and the richest people in the world are stakeholders in this league. Hence, it is no wonder that the quality keeps increasing year-on-year.

One aspect behind it is the number of goals scored by Premier League teams over the course of a season. This number has only risen due to increase in the number of chief creators.

Crossing the ball has become an integral element of goal-creation in the Premier League

The game has developed to an extent that attackers are not sole goal creators anymore. Full-backs and even deep lying midfielders have started to play a crucial role in creating chances, and a key element of that is crossing the ball.

These creators use different techniques and types of crosses to give their strikers the best chance of scoring. It could be a pacy delivery in the six-yard box or a looped up delivery to the back post. Regardless, it is an innate talent to deliver a successful cross in the box.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most successful crosses in the box in the Premier League this season (2021-22).

Note: Players who have attempted less than 60 crosses are not considered.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (30.57%)

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment.

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have produced some scintillating football in the last five years, and they have continued to do so this season. The Reds have outscored everybody but Manchester City in the top-flight this term and a huge reason for that is their English right-back.

Crossing the ball from the right-hand side has been somewhat of a trade-mark for Alexander-Arnold and the way he gets the ball to curve is sensational.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Burnley



82% Pass accuracy

3/7 Accurate long passes

5/12 Crosses completed

7 Chances created

2 Big chances created

1 Assist

1/1 Shot on target

6/15 Duels won



He just gets better and better. Trent is currently in a place where only the very best go. Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Burnley82% Pass accuracy3/7 Accurate long passes5/12 Crosses completed7 Chances created2 Big chances created1 Assist1/1 Shot on target6/15 Duels wonHe just gets better and better. Trent is currently in a place where only the very best go. https://t.co/BNfTundrXX

He has been a given a more attacking role in recent seasons, and it is no surprise why he has attempted 157 crosses this term. However, the 23-year-old delivers the ball into a dangerous area rather than targeting a particular individual. This is perhaps why only 48 of his crosses have been successful, garnering a 30.57% success rate.

This does not necessarily mean he has been poor at them since he has provided nine assists so far in the league. He is joint-top in that regard with team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Klopp will be expecting his young full-back to continue to provide threatening crosses, after which he could soon make it to the top of this list.

#4 Mason Mount (30.58%)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Mason Mount has had yet another eye-catching campaign for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. The Englishman has been the heartbeat of the Blues this season through his intense pressing, link-up play and creative influx.

The 23-year-old is the set-piece taker for the London club and has provided some beautiful deliveries into the box this season. It is no surprise that the reigning European champions have scored so many goals from corners this season.

However, the Chelsea academy graduate is just as useful in open play. He often prefers running till the end of the touchline and crossing into the penalty box. But unlike Alexander-Arnold, Mount whips in low crosses and often directs them towards a particular teammate. This has led to him recording a success rate of 30.58% from 85 attempted crosses.

Mount has been pivotal for Chelsea in competing in the league this season. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his innate creator continues to produce such numbers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh