5 players with the best debut season at Arsenal

It has taken some time but the smiles are back among the Arsenal faithful as their team continues to perform well in the Premier League and League Cup. A horror start to the campaign saw many fans calling for the head of manager Mikel Arteta but the ship has steadied.

Arsenal are on a nine-match unbeaten streak in all competitions and the new signings made by the club have really uplifted the spirit of the team. Takehiro Tomiyasu has been solid while defending as a right-back and makes forward runs with intelligence. Ben White has proved to be a rock at the back and his reading of the game has been on point since putting the early jitters behind him.

Then there is Aaron Ramsdale, who has been a superman in goal for Arsenal and has deservedly kept Bernd Leno out of first-team action. This has sparked a debate about whether these players, with the debuts they have had, are the best in an Arsenal shirt.

Some Arsenal players dazzled in their debut season

Even though Arsenal have climbed to sixth in the Premier League right now, it is early days to draw such conclusions. However, it sent us thinking and speculating about the past to find out whether there were players who walked in at Arsenal and became absolute hits right away.

Arsenal have been a glorious club with many achievements over the years. They have had some absolute legends of the game wear the red and white jersey and some of them hit the ground running in their very first season. On that note, here are five Arsenal players who enjoyed the best debut seasons at the club:

#5 Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann was a very vocal figure on the field

Germany has produced some of the safest pairs of hands in world football. The likes of Oliver Kahn, Sepp Maier and Manuel Neuer are all considered the best between the poles. Another man of the same pedigree was Jens Lehmann, who joined Arsenal just before they started their 2003-04 Invincible campaign.

Arsenal legend David Seaman left the club after 13 years of great service as a free agent. To fill in Seaman's boots and be accepted by fans was going to be a great challenge any day. Up stepped Lehmann and in his very first season he showcased his quality in goal as Arsenal conceded just 26 goals all season, the least of all sides.

Signed for £3.15 million from Borussia Dortmund, even Lehmann wouldn't have thought he'd get to be part of an Invincible campaign in his career. He had a remarkable season for Arsenal in goal and played every single minute for the Gunners in all the competitions they featured in during his debut season.

He kept 15 clean sheets in the Premier League in his debut season and though he did commit a few mistakes he did enough to paper over those odd cracks. He was a sweeper keeper and was quick to charge off his box to thwart opposition attacks. In one famous incident, Lehmann's passion was visible after Arsenal drew 2-2 against Tottenham and he stormed into the dressing room, visibly upset by the result.

#4 Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell was able to fulfull his ambition of winning the League at Arsenal

One of the most controversial transfers between any of the two Premier League clubs, if not the most, was the one involving Sol Campbell. The north London divide between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is one of the most hostile rivalries in the Premier League. When Arsene Wenger lured Campbell away from Spurs it only worsened their relationship.

The Englishman's contract ended in 2001 and in search of Champions League football he joined the Gunners. Spurs fans were infuriated at the switch and labeled the defender 'Judas'. One could imagine the mental unrest that all the backlash could have caused Campbell.

However, Arsenal's new addition did not let his performances be affected by the negativity around him. He played 48 games in all competitions for Arsenal and won the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season.

Campbell was exceptional in the air, both offensively and defensively, and his positional sense helped him cover up his relatively weaker distribution. He was an allrounder as an athlete, physically strong and imposing, had great pace and quick feet. But above all he had great mental strength that was the main reason for his successful stint at Arsenal.

