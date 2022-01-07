5 players with the best minutes-per-goal involvement in the Premier League this season

Goals win you matches. It may be an old mantra, but it still holds for football at large and more so for the Premier League.

After all, the English top-flight is considered by many football fans to be the most competitive league globally. To get the better of the opponents, the only option that holds good is to find the back of the net. As far as goals are concerned, the more, the merrier.

There is no shortage of exciting attackers in the Premier League as it has some of the richest clubs in the world. These clubs employ only the finest of footballers from all around the world. The league has no shortage of goals, and many footballers don't even require 90 minutes on average to be involved in a goal.

Hence, these Premier League footballers are the best for minute-per-goal involvement. There may be several players who average better than a goal or an assist every 90 minutes. But the following five names lead the charts in Premier League 2021-22 campaign among footballers who have played at least 300 minutes of football.

Note: This includes Premier League footballers with at least 300 minutes of play time in the current campaign.

#5 Paul Pogba - 90 Minutes

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had a bright start to the season.

Paul Pogba has a love and hate relationship with the Old Trafford faithful.

Pogba can tear apart any defense with his pin-point long balls and world-class vision on his day. However, the Frenchman's second tenure at Manchester United has not been without controversy and turmoil. He has been linked with other football clubs on numerous occasions amid constant rumors of him wanting away from Old Trafford.

With his contract ending in the coming summer, it's quite likely that Pogba will be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer for the second time in his career.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Paul Pogba's PL stats since returning to



Goals - 28 (🥉)

Assists - 29 (🥇)

🤤 Dribbles - 278 (🥇)

Key Passes - 207 (🥇)

Big chances created - 25 (🥉)

Accurate Through Balls - 33 (🥇)

🌡️ WS Rating - 7.37 (🥈) Paul Pogba's PL stats since returning to #MUFC (club rank):Goals - 28 (🥉)Assists - 29 (🥇)🤤 Dribbles - 278 (🥇)Key Passes - 207 (🥇)Big chances created - 25 (🥉)Accurate Through Balls - 33 (🥇)🌡️ WS Rating - 7.37 (🥈) 👹 Paul Pogba's PL stats since returning to #MUFC (club rank):⚽ Goals - 28 (🥉)🅰️ Assists - 29 (🥇)🤤 Dribbles - 278 (🥇)🔐 Key Passes - 207 (🥇)🎁 Big chances created - 25 (🥉)🎯 Accurate Through Balls - 33 (🥇)🌡️ WS Rating - 7.37 (🥈) https://t.co/gf58zqZgb0

Despite a major injury, Pogba made a very bright start to the campaign. He linked up extremely well with Bruno Fernandes initially and brought up a host of assists. In just nine appearances in the Premier League, Pogba made seven assists and was involved in a goal every 90 minutes.

It is worth noting, though, that all of those assists came in the first four league matches.

#4 Riyad Mahrez - 84 Minutes

Riyad Mahrez is always a goalthreat for Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez would have hoped for a better Premier League campaign in terms of the game time he has been receiving. There is always a chance of being stuck on the sidelines when a player is part of a world-class squad like Manchester City.

Mahrez's minutes have been limited primarily due to the performance of Bernardo Silva, who has been the most preferred name in the starting line-up.

However, the Algerian has been on song whenever he has been called into action. Mahrez has averaged a goal involvement every 84 minutes in the Premier League this season. He has accrued only 842 minutes of Premier League football but has been involved in a goal ten times, including six goals and four assists.

