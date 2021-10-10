5 players with the best pass completion rate in football right now (2021)

Football is a team sport and as much as we appreciate seeing flashes of individual brilliance, the game is at its enchanting best when players work together to create magic. That's why football is a passing game. After all, the ground is quite huge and players have to attack and defend in groups or they'll just run themselves to the ground.

Keeping hold of the ball is very important in football. In order to do that, teams need to have players who are adept at passing the ball and recycling possession. That's where technically proficient footballers make their money. They can maneuver the ball easily and can keep things ticking in the centre of the park.

Relinquishing possession is also frowned upon in football and it is worse when a team loses the ball in midfield or in their defensive third. As such, accurate passers of the ball are important to any team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the best pass completion rate in football right now.

(Data collected from 2009 onwards by PopFoot)

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Spain/Liverpool) - 90.9%

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

At the peak of his powers, Thiago Alcantara was one of the finest central midfielders in the game. A gifted playmaker whose technical proficiency matched his vision, Thiago excelled in a deep-lying role. He also possesses great dribbling ability and navigates cul-de-sacs with relative ease thanks to his close control.

He is widely renowned for his precise passing ability and has been noted for his exquisite technique and intelligence. Thiago has clocked a pass completion rate of 90.9% since 2009. The former Bayern Munich midfielder, who won the continental treble with the Bavarians in the 2019-20 season, has since joined Liverpool.

He has not been able to hit the same heights at Liverpool and his stint has been marred by some injury issues as well. But he still managed a pass completion rate of 89.6% in his debut Premier League season.

Goal @goal Imagine trying to get the ball off Thiago Alcantara 🤯 Imagine trying to get the ball off Thiago Alcantara 🤯https://t.co/RoXzqLZ1c5

#4 Marco Verratti (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain) - 91.2%

Italy Official Team Photo

Marco Verratti has firmly established himself as one of the best central midfielders of his generation. The Italian international is a diminutive regista who conducts play from deep. He is noted for his passing ability, vision and dribbling skills.

Much like the legendary Andres Iniesta whom he is likened to, Verratti is excellent at breaking out of tight spaces thanks to his excellent close control. The 28-year-old has a low centre of gravity which enables him to execute quick turns.

But his most potent weapon is his passing. The PSG midfielder can upend entire defences with a line-breaking ball into the path of his attackers. He has a pass completion rate of 91.2%.

Football Tekkers @BallTekkers 🗣️ Guardiola: "I'm in love. He's an exceptional player. You can always count on him for build-up play."🔴🔵 Marco Verratti 🆚 Manchester City 🔝📽 @ChampionsLeague 🗣️ Guardiola: "I'm in love. He's an exceptional player. You can always count on him for build-up play."🔴🔵 Marco Verratti 🆚 Manchester City 🔝📽 @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/Ph7ckQ77HU

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith