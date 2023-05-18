5 players with the best passing range in the Premier League at the moment

Having a wide passing range is a crucial asset in football as it allows players to distribute the ball effectively and unlock defenses from various positions on the pitch. In the Premier League, several great players have showcased this skill with brilliance.

One notable example is Paul Scholes, the Manchester United legend known for his exceptional vision and ability to deliver accurate long-range passes. His precise distribution played a significant role in his team's success. Another player renowned for his wide passing range is Xabi Alonso.

Cesc Fabregas, Michael Carrick and Steven Gerrard are also Premier League legends who are notable in this regard. These players, among others, have demonstrated that a wide passing range is not only a valuable tool but also a game-changing skill that can elevate a team's performance to new heights.

Let's take a look at five players with the best passing range in the Premier League right now.

#5 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

With Southampton getting relegated, there is a lot of speculation regarding the future of their captain James Ward-Prowse. Many are of the opinion that Ward-Prowse is simply too gifted to be playing in the Champioship.

His passing accuracy and vision are truly remarkable, allowing him to dictate play and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. His short-range passing is crisp and precise, enabling quick and fluid transitions in the midfield.

Additionally, his ability to deliver long-range passes with accuracy and precision have been crucial to Southampton's offensive transitions. Ward-Prowse's set-piece prowess, particularly his pinpoint crosses and free-kicks, further demonstrate his exceptional passing range.

#4 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is one of the finest playmakers on the planet at the moment. The Norwegian midfielder has an impressive passing range and is an extremely creative presence in midfield for Mikel Arteta's men.

His passes can cut through defenses, finding teammates in tight spaces and creating goalscoring opportunities. Whether it's short, incisive passes or long-range diagonals, Odegaard's passing range allows him to dictate the tempo of the game and create chances for his team.

Odegaard's superior passing ability is reflected in his stats. In addition to scoring 15 goals, he has provided eight assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

The quickness with which Bruno Fernandes formulates an idea and executes it on the pitch is quite remarkable. The Portuguese midfielder is a risk-taker and thanks to his incredible technical qualities, it often pays off and that is why he is arguably the most influential player Manchester United have had in recent years.

Fernandes possesses a great passing range. He can play trivelas just as well as he can fire diagonals to either wings. The 28-year-old also pulls off some well-measured flicks and toe-pokes and is quite an unpredictable and creative presence on the football pitch.

He has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (108).

The most he has ever created in a single top-flight league season during his career. Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (108).The most he has ever created in a single top-flight league season during his career. Bruno Fernandes has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (108). The most he has ever created in a single top-flight league season during his career. 👏 https://t.co/N4Q8HZHQUV

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Premier League fans are currently relishing the opportunity to see Trent Alexander-Arnold dictate proceedings from midfield. The English right-back has always astounded spectators with his exceptional passing range and stepping into midfield looks to have brought out the best in him.

His technique is extraordinary to say the least and his vision and passing range are world-class. Alexander-Arnold has the ability to go on and establish himself as one of the greatest passers of his generation and looks to be well on course to doing so.

The 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season.

has nothing but praise for the impact Trent Alexander-Arnold has had since moving into midfield "He's been a revelation" @Carra23 has nothing but praise for the impact Trent Alexander-Arnold has had since moving into midfield "He's been a revelation" 👊@Carra23 has nothing but praise for the impact Trent Alexander-Arnold has had since moving into midfield 👏 https://t.co/t3fR8pe67w

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne, the highly acclaimed Belgian midfielder, is widely recognized for his exceptional playmaking skills, especially his outstanding passing range. De Bruyne's ability to deliver pinpoint passes over both short and long distances is truly remarkable.

His vision and precision allow him to pick out teammates with incredible accuracy, threading the ball through tight spaces and unlocking defenses with ease. Whether it's a perfectly weighted through ball, a cross-field switch or a lofted pass into the box, De Bruyne's passing range is unmatched.

De Bruyne's playmaking skills and incredible passing range cement his status as one of the best midfielders in the world and a key contributor to Manchester City's successes in recent years. The numbers he has put back up this claim.

In 30 Premier League appearances for Manchester City so far this season, the Belgian legend has scored seven goals and provided 18 assists.

