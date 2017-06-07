5 players who can help Arsenal win the Europa League next year

After missing out on Champions League football, it's vital that Arsenal must now strengthen to regain their prestigious status.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 10:47 IST

It will be a different kind of summer for Arsenal as they prepare for the Europa League

Deemed a failure by most, Arsenal managed to end the season having clinched their third FA Cup trophy in four years, beating Premier League champions, Chelsea. Although another major honour, it doesn’t hide the fact that Arsenal will be playing Europa League football next season.

However, as Manchester United showed by beating Ajax in the final, it’s not the be all and end all. In fact, it’s a chance to get a European trophy under your belt – something that Arsene Wenger has failed to achieve in his tenure at the Premier League club.

Win the Europa League, and they’ll be playing Champions League football once again. For that to happen, Arsenal and the club’s hierarchy need to make moves in the summer transfer window. He’s five players’ they could sign…

Jordan Pickford

Pickford impressed all despite Sunderland’s disastrous season

Relegated with Sunderland, there’s no doubt that Jordan Pickford will be the England’s eventual No. 1. With David Ospina seemingly out of the door at Arsenal, Wojciech Szczesny close to joining Juventus and Petr Cech not getting any younger, they need to strengthen their goalkeeping position.

Pickford cemented him as Sunderland’s No. 1. Stopper this season, missing just nine Premier League fixtures for the club that finished rock bottom. Although that doesn’t bode to well, the 23-year-old is an excellent shot-stopper whilst his ability in one-on-ones makes Pickford one of the best in the Premier League.

However, should Arsenal wish to land the young Englishman, they’re going to have to splash the cash. There’s no hiding the fact that domestic players cost an arm and a leg, but this one would certainly be worth it in the long-term for Arsenal. Sunderland laughed off an £8 million bid from Everton, whilst it’s expected between £25m and £30m will be needed to land this star.