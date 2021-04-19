5 players who can replace Edinson Cavani at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has impressed since signing for Manchester United on a free transfer, but the Uruguayan striker could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Speculation surrounding his future has dominated the back pages, with his father Luis confirming that the veteran striker is looking to move to Boca Juniors later this year.

In an interview with TYC Sports (quotes via Sky Sports), Luis told an Argentinian broadcaster that his son wishes to return to South America for the twilight years of his career.

"There's a 60 per cent chance of Edinson coming to South America. We're very excited. He's really endeared himself to everyone and has made friendships."

"But he doesn't feel comfortable where he is at the moment. He's been thinking about being closer to his family for over two years now and that's the reason why I think Edi will end up playing for a club in South America."

"I'd like him to join a team that has a chance of winning something. Here in Uruguay there's no chance of that happening."

"We've spoken to Edinson and he's always leant towards Boca Juniors because he's had so many conversations with (manager Juan Roman) Riquelme about it."

Cavani's Manchester United adventure to end this summer

No Kane. No Haaland.



Owen Hargreaves says Manchester United are better off just sticking with Edinson Cavani. pic.twitter.com/vShJ8iP2Jv — Goal (@goal) April 16, 2021

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker could leave at the end of the season, but he has made quite an impact at Old Trafford already. Cavani has scored ten goals in 31 appearances across all competitions and looks set to play a key role for Manchester United in the coming weeks.

On that note, here are five players the Red Devils could sign to replace the experienced striker.

#5 Patson Daka | Red Bull Salzburg

Manchester United could make an audacious move for Patson Daka this summer

Patson Daka is the latest product of RB Salzburg's talent factory. The 22-year-old has been in stunning form in front of goal for the past 12 months and looks set to follow the likes of Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino in making big moves to top European clubs.

Renowned for his predatory instincts and finishing ability, Daka has notched up a staggering 30 goals and 10 assists across 34 appearances in all competitions for the Austrian side.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all wanting to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka. He’s scored 20 goals in 18 league matches so far and is valued at £17M. [@SN_aktuell - 🇦🇹] pic.twitter.com/aTRoLUhWqi — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 22, 2021

Manchester United have been linked with him in the past few months, but the Red Devils are unlikely to have a free run at the 22-year-old. Several other Premier League sides like Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest, so a bidding war could be on the cards for the talented striker.

#4 Danny Ings | Southampton

Danny Ings could emerge as an intriguing option for Manchester United

Since swapping Liverpool for Southampton, Danny Ings has been one of the most consistent strikers in the Premier League. The England international has featured 28 times for the Saints this season and managed to rack up ten goals and four assists in all competitions despite being hampered by injuries.

Ings is a tireless worker off the ball and is also one of the most instinctive finishers in the country. The 28-year-old is a vital cog in Ralph Hasenhuttl's side and could well look to secure a big-money move this summer.

His Liverpool connection will definitely be on the minds of the Manchester United hierarchy, but Ings is unlikely to reject advances from the Red Devils if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

