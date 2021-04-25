When Karim Benzema eventually leaves Real Madrid, he will leave a huge void that Los Blancos will find very difficult to fill.

Karim Benzema has had a spectacular career at Real Madrid. He has played alongside some of the very best in the business and has gone shoulder to shoulder against the cream of the crop and come out on top.

The Frenchman has won numerous honours at the club, including five Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and two Copa Del Reys. He is Real Madrid's all-time top assist provider and fifth top goalscorer of all time.

Karim Benzema has seen many high-profile players come and go but he has stayed committed to Real Madrid and even at the age of 33, he seems to be going from strength to strength.

The Real Madrid no.9 has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this term. Karim Benzema still has a few years left in his tank but as he is not going to get any younger, it is high time Real Madrid lined up a replacement for him.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who can replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

5 players who can replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

#5 Mauro Icardi - Paris Saint-Germain

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Mauro Icardi has not had the best of seasons at Paris Saint-Germain. But we have seen what he can do when he is at his best from his time at Inter Milan. The Argentine has managed to score 12 goals and provide three assists in 22 appearances this season.

However, it is important to note that seven of those appearances have come from the bench. When given a steady run of games, Mauro Icari can be as lethal as any striker on the planet. His finishing is immaculate and has great aerial ability as well. Additionally, he is very good at holding on to the ball.

If Paris Saint-Germain are successful in their efforts to keep Moise Kean beyond the end of the season, then there's every chance that they will try to sell Mauro Icardi. He will also be a much cheaper option than the other players on this list.

⚽️ vs. St Etienne

⚽️ vs. Angers



Mauro Icardi has scored in back-to-back games for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/U3fclrmZqq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 21, 2021

#4 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

There is no doubt that Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world. Even in an underperforming Tottenham Hotspur side, Harry Kane has scored and set up goals at a prolific rate. The Englishman's overall game is very similar to that of Karim Benzema's.

Like Karim Benzema, Kane is a well-rounded footballer whose playmaking skills are almost at par with his finishing. Despite the negative football that Spurs have been playing under Jose Mourinho, Harry Kane has scored 26 goals and provided 15 assists from 40 appearances this season.

The only issue with Harry Kane is that he is 27-years-old now and is at his peak. So Real Madrid will be back hunting for another world-class striker in, say, three or four years again.

Harry Kane under Jose Mourinho:



Games: 62 🏃‍♂️

Goals: 45 ⚽

Assists: 17 🎯



Mourinho wasn't lying 💥 pic.twitter.com/0uiByrFkhe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 23, 2021

