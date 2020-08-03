Liverpool's Roberto Firmino might not be the most prolific strikers around but he doesn't even need to be that in his own team. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah usually lead the charge when it comes to goalscoring and Firmino is content to play the role of the composer behind those two.

Firmino is a hard-working forward and he is crucial to Klopp's gegenpressing system. The Brazilian is not only good in attack but he is also great at recovering possession and providing cover for the midfield.

For these reasons, Roberto Firmino is a striker quite unlike the rest. As such, Liverpool will find it difficult to replace the Brazilian if/when push comes to shove. On that note, let's take a look at 5 players who can replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

#5 Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino

Liverpool activated Minamino's €7.5 million release clause and signed the 25-year-old from Salzburg last December. Minamino has enough experience at his former club playing behind two strikers as a creative no.10. Hence, the 25-year-old is very similar to Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's 4-4-2 formation often shifts to a 4-3-1-2 with Firmino dropping between the lines and helping find space for Mane and Salah ahead of him. Minamino used to do the same at Salzburg with Erling Haaland and Chan making runs in front of him.

Minamino is yet to settle down at Liverpool but once he is well-versed with Jurgen Klopp's tactics, he could go on to be as menacing as Firmino.

Taki Minamino is improving with every game. It’s going to take time for him to reach a peak but you can see he’s getting there - always wants the ball. Been unlucky not to score here, wouldn’t be surprised if he scores in second half 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 26, 2020

#4 Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

The Fiorentina forward's ability to play anywhere in the frontline, though he mostly prefers the role of the centre-forward, makes him a great choice as a long-term replacement for Firmino.

Chiesa is more in the mould of an out-and-out striker than Firmino. He is good with the ball at his feet and is an excellent finisher and as such, he will be an upgrade on Firmino in the finishing department but a downgrade in the creative one.

However, at 22-years-old, he has his entire career ahead of him and under Klopp's guidance, he could fully realize his potential. Fiorentina are also open to the idea of selling their star forward as long as they get good money for him.

🎙️Rocco Commisso: "I gave Chiesa the green light, as long as the right money comes, he can leave. I would like him to stay, but if he wants to leave, then they must give us what we believe he is worth."



Federico Chiesa, has been linked to a move to AC Milan recently.

-Y pic.twitter.com/4b2hmeJB5I — HomeOfMilan (@homeofmilan) August 2, 2020