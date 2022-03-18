5 players who can replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has been at the heart of Liverpool's metamorphosis over the last few years.

Firmino's arrival at Liverpool in 2015 coincided with that of manager Jurgen Klopp. The pair have been heavily involved in the side's evolution over the years. The Reds were languishing mid-table prior to signing Klopp, who has now turned them into one of Europe's best teams.

Kloppholic @Kloppholic



twitter.com/AnfieldArchive… Juninho: “Firmino is a new generation of number 9. Children in Brazil will look up to his style and his effort and believe that they too can be successful in the Premier League.” Juninho: “Firmino is a new generation of number 9. Children in Brazil will look up to his style and his effort and believe that they too can be successful in the Premier League.” twitter.com/AnfieldArchive…

Firmino is widely considered to be the nucleus in Liverpool's setup. He is highly appreciated by Klopp and is regarded as one of the manager's most trusted players.

He has scored 96 goals and made 73 assists in 317 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

LiveScore @livescore club games 🏟️

Brazil caps

goals

assists



x1 Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

x1 Champions League

x1 UEFA Super Cup

x1 Club World Cup

x1 Copa America



Happy Birthday to Roberto Firmino 🤙



#Firmino #Liverpool club games 🏟️Brazil capsgoalsassistsx1 Premier League🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿x1 Champions Leaguex1 UEFA Super Cupx1 Club World Cupx1 Copa AmericaHappy Birthday to Roberto Firmino #Liverpool FC 4⃣3⃣9⃣ club games 🏟️4⃣4⃣ Brazil caps 🇧🇷1⃣4⃣8⃣ goals ⚽️1⃣0⃣3⃣ assists 🅰️x1 Premier League 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿x1 Champions League 🏆🇪🇺x1 UEFA Super Cup 🏆🇪🇺x1 Club World Cup 🏆🌍x1 Copa America 🏆🇧🇷Happy Birthday to Roberto Firmino 🔴🤙#Firmino #Liverpool #LiverpoolFC https://t.co/CViNTgE9c1

The Brazilian's contract is set to expire next year and a new contract is yet to be discussed. There have been rumours of the striker potentially leaving the club this summer or next.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players that can replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

#5. Darwin Nunez | Benfica

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Darwin Nunez is highly appreciated by Liverpool, as per Si.com.

The Uruguayan striker made his name with Almeria in the Spanish Segunda before signing for Benfica in 2020. He has an excellent goalscoring record at club level and is reportedly being monitored by several top clubs. He has scored 40 goals and made 14 assists in just 77 appearances for Benfica.

GOAL @goal Darwin Nunez's 26th goal of the season fired Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals 🤩 Darwin Nunez's 26th goal of the season fired Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals 🤩 https://t.co/YNlK3QgLIr

Known for his blistering pace, Nunez usually lines up as a striker but is also capable of playing on the left wing. He displays excellent positional ability and is has already made eight senior appearances for the Uruguayan national team.

#ChampionsLeague @alimo_philip



Barcelona

Bayern

Ajax



🦅#EPluribusUnum



#WeAreBenfica|#AJASLB|#UCL Benfica’s Darwin Núñez has scored more goals in top-flight European competition including some big Champions League moments than any other player under the age of 23 this season;BarcelonaBayernAjax Benfica’s Darwin Núñez has scored more goals in top-flight European competition including some big Champions League moments than any other player under the age of 23 this season;⚽️⚽️🆚 Barcelona⚽️ 🆚 Bayern⚽️ 🆚 Ajax🦅#EPluribusUnum🔴⚪#WeAreBenfica|#AJASLB|#UCL https://t.co/BVGjjy2SNG

Nunez is reportedly one of Liverpool's transfer targets, with a bid seemingly imminent. He would certainly add youth and explosiveness to the Liverpool frontline.

#4. Amine Gouiri | Nice

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v OGC Nice: Group C - UEFA Europa League

Amine Gouiri is another viable option for Liverpool to consider.

Gouiri plys his trade with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 and has earned a respectable reputation within just three years. He has previously represented Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 and signed for Nice in 2020.

Rayane Moussallem @RioMoussallem what the hell! Amine Gouiri wowwhat the hell! Amine Gouiri wow😱 what the hell! https://t.co/3mvoX3dVGM

Gouiri quickly became the subject of widespread attention after his campaign with Nice last season. He scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 34 league appearances last season. The French striker has scored 10 goals and made seven assists in 28 league games already this season.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎ Erling Haaland

◎ Kylian Mbappé

◉ Amine Gouiri



Not bad company to be keeping. Only three players aged 23 or under have scored 10+ goals and provided 5+ assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season:◎ Erling Haaland◎ Kylian Mbappé◉ Amine GouiriNot bad company to be keeping. Only three players aged 23 or under have scored 10+ goals and provided 5+ assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season: ◎ Erling Haaland ◎ Kylian Mbappé ◉ Amine Gouiri 🆕Not bad company to be keeping. 😀 https://t.co/Ec3xnnnABU

Squawka Football @Squawka



(@tiktok_uk) Did 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 Amine Gouiri assist remind you of anyone... Did 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 Amine Gouiri assist remind you of anyone...(@tiktok_uk) https://t.co/tzfWg7oY5Y

Gouiri has now found himself on the watchlists of top clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Liverpool.com. Still only 22, the Frenchman commands a market value of £40 million. He would doubtless be a fantastic addition to the already stacked Liverpool side.

#3. Dani Olmo | RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Dani Olmo is one of the most mature youngsters in the football world.

Olmo spent five years with Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia before signing for RB Leipzig in 2020. His arrival in Germany has been met with great appreciation, as Olmo has impressed consistently with his performances.

Squawka Football @Squawka



No player left at the tournament has more assists. Dani Olmo has now assisted three goals at #EURO2020 , more than other #ESP player.No player left at the tournament has more assists. Dani Olmo has now assisted three goals at #EURO2020, more than other #ESP player.No player left at the tournament has more assists. https://t.co/sSMfqqLXma

Born in Spain, Olmo displays a certain flair that is typically associated with Spanish players. He possesses excellent dribbling abilities and is more than capable of shooting with either foot.

Olmo has already made 18 appearances for the Spanish national team and was especially impressive during UEFA Euro 2020 last year. However, he has struggled with injuries this season and has made only 11 league appearances.

He has scored 15 goals and made 18 assists in 78 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig so far.

#2. Jonathan David | Lille

Lille OSC v VfL Wolfsburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Jonathan David has emerged as one of the hottest young talents in European football.

David represents Lille in Ligue 1 and has been exceptional ever since he joined the club in 2020 from Belgian club Gent.

B/R Football @brfootball 21-year-old Jonathan David already has 15 goals for club and country this season 21-year-old Jonathan David already has 15 goals for club and country this season 🇨🇦 https://t.co/bbDkhZu1DK

The Canadian forward has a stunning goalscoring record and has registered over 10 goals in each of the last three seasons. Since joining Lille in 2020, he has already scored 30 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Full focus on UCL and 1 pt away from qualifying to Qatar 2022 with Canada this month. Jonathan David, definitely one to watch in UCL and in the summer. He will leave Lille - transfer will surely happen, ongoing process. He’s on the list for 10 European top clubs.Full focus on UCL and 1 pt away from qualifying to Qatar 2022 with Canada this month. Jonathan David, definitely one to watch in UCL and in the summer. He will leave Lille - transfer will surely happen, ongoing process. He’s on the list for 10 European top clubs. 🇨🇦 #transfersFull focus on UCL and 1 pt away from qualifying to Qatar 2022 with Canada this month.

As per Football.london, David has already been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool and looks set to move this summer. At just 22, he will certainly be the subject of a bidding war when the transfer window opens.

#1. Alexander Isak | Real Sociedad

Levante UD v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Alexander Isak is one of Europe's most sought-after players right now.

The Swede has a fantastic goalscoring record to his name and is considered by many to be one of the most promising talents out there. He has previously represented Borussia Dortmund and currently plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

B/R Football @brfootball



Alexander Isak is one to watch 17 goals in La Liga this season. Big performances in the first two games of #Euro2020 . Still just 21 years old.Alexander Isak is one to watch 17 goals in La Liga this season. Big performances in the first two games of #Euro2020. Still just 21 years old.Alexander Isak is one to watch 🌟 https://t.co/XS5EdFfMfB

Isak is well-known for his relentless attacking and intelligent link-up play. He is an excellent finisher and first burst onto the scene last year. He scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances last season, turning several heads his way.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-are-… Alexander Isak has scored 41 goals and registered eight assists in 121 appearances for Real Sociedad Alexander Isak has scored 41 goals and registered eight assists in 121 appearances for Real Sociedad ⚽anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-are-…

Isak's record this season is underwhelming in comparison as he has scored just four goals in 23 league appearances so far. However, Isak is highly admired by several clubs and was most closely linked to Arsenal in the recent past, according to Football.london.

B/R Football @brfootball 21-year-old Jonathan David already has 15 goals for club and country this season 21-year-old Jonathan David already has 15 goals for club and country this season 🇨🇦 https://t.co/bbDkhZu1DK

With the transfer window set to open in about three months, it looks increasingly certain that Isak will sign for a bigger club this summer.

Edited by Aditya Singh