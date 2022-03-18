5 players who can replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has been at the heart of Liverpool's metamorphosis over the last few years.
Firmino's arrival at Liverpool in 2015 coincided with that of manager Jurgen Klopp. The pair have been heavily involved in the side's evolution over the years. The Reds were languishing mid-table prior to signing Klopp, who has now turned them into one of Europe's best teams.
Firmino is widely considered to be the nucleus in Liverpool's setup. He is highly appreciated by Klopp and is regarded as one of the manager's most trusted players.
He has scored 96 goals and made 73 assists in 317 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.
The Brazilian's contract is set to expire next year and a new contract is yet to be discussed. There have been rumours of the striker potentially leaving the club this summer or next.
On that note, let's take a look at the five players that can replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.
#5. Darwin Nunez | Benfica
Darwin Nunez is highly appreciated by Liverpool, as per Si.com.
The Uruguayan striker made his name with Almeria in the Spanish Segunda before signing for Benfica in 2020. He has an excellent goalscoring record at club level and is reportedly being monitored by several top clubs. He has scored 40 goals and made 14 assists in just 77 appearances for Benfica.
Known for his blistering pace, Nunez usually lines up as a striker but is also capable of playing on the left wing. He displays excellent positional ability and is has already made eight senior appearances for the Uruguayan national team.
Nunez is reportedly one of Liverpool's transfer targets, with a bid seemingly imminent. He would certainly add youth and explosiveness to the Liverpool frontline.
#4. Amine Gouiri | Nice
Amine Gouiri is another viable option for Liverpool to consider.
Gouiri plys his trade with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 and has earned a respectable reputation within just three years. He has previously represented Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 and signed for Nice in 2020.
Gouiri quickly became the subject of widespread attention after his campaign with Nice last season. He scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 34 league appearances last season. The French striker has scored 10 goals and made seven assists in 28 league games already this season.
Gouiri has now found himself on the watchlists of top clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Liverpool.com. Still only 22, the Frenchman commands a market value of £40 million. He would doubtless be a fantastic addition to the already stacked Liverpool side.
#3. Dani Olmo | RB Leipzig
Dani Olmo is one of the most mature youngsters in the football world.
Olmo spent five years with Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia before signing for RB Leipzig in 2020. His arrival in Germany has been met with great appreciation, as Olmo has impressed consistently with his performances.
Born in Spain, Olmo displays a certain flair that is typically associated with Spanish players. He possesses excellent dribbling abilities and is more than capable of shooting with either foot.
Olmo has already made 18 appearances for the Spanish national team and was especially impressive during UEFA Euro 2020 last year. However, he has struggled with injuries this season and has made only 11 league appearances.
He has scored 15 goals and made 18 assists in 78 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig so far.
#2. Jonathan David | Lille
Jonathan David has emerged as one of the hottest young talents in European football.
David represents Lille in Ligue 1 and has been exceptional ever since he joined the club in 2020 from Belgian club Gent.
The Canadian forward has a stunning goalscoring record and has registered over 10 goals in each of the last three seasons. Since joining Lille in 2020, he has already scored 30 goals in 86 appearances in all competitions.
As per Football.london, David has already been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool and looks set to move this summer. At just 22, he will certainly be the subject of a bidding war when the transfer window opens.
#1. Alexander Isak | Real Sociedad
Alexander Isak is one of Europe's most sought-after players right now.
The Swede has a fantastic goalscoring record to his name and is considered by many to be one of the most promising talents out there. He has previously represented Borussia Dortmund and currently plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Isak is well-known for his relentless attacking and intelligent link-up play. He is an excellent finisher and first burst onto the scene last year. He scored 17 goals in 34 league appearances last season, turning several heads his way.
Isak's record this season is underwhelming in comparison as he has scored just four goals in 23 league appearances so far. However, Isak is highly admired by several clubs and was most closely linked to Arsenal in the recent past, according to Football.london.
With the transfer window set to open in about three months, it looks increasingly certain that Isak will sign for a bigger club this summer.