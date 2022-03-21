5 players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid

Toni Kroos' current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023. There are contrasting reports regarding the German international's future. Some have suggested that Kroos could be looking to leave while others claim that he wants to retire at Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful time at Real Madrid since joining the club in 2014 from Bayern Munich on a deal worth €25 million. He has won three Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and three Supercopa de Espanas with Los Blancos.

Toni Kroos has also established himself as one of the finest central midfielders of his generation. He is a calm and composed presence at the center of the pitch. His extremely precise passing and ability to run the show from midfield are qualities Real Madrid will find hard to replace.

But they will need to do it at some point in the near future. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid.

#5 Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladach)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central. Real Madrid reportedly view Neuhaus as a potential long-term replacement for Toni Kroos.

Neuhaus has become a mainstay in Monchengladbach's starting lineup. The 25-year-old is technically blessed and has an eye for a pass. Neuhaus has, in an interview with Sport1 in June 2021, spoken out about seeking out a new challenge abroad.

The German international is tidy with the ball at his feet, can play some lovely defence splitting passes and is also adept at testing goalkeepers from range.

He has scored four goals and provided two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

#4 Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

Maybe Real Madrid don't need to look for an external solution when they've got the fiery Fede Valverde in their squad. He has proven to be a great asset in midfield for Los Blancos and has the quality to walk into the first team of any European side.

In addition to being a neat passer, Valverde loves to dribble and foray forward with the ball at his feet. That makes him a little bit more of a dynamic midfielder than Kroos. He is also quite a combative presence at the center of the pitch and loves to make tackles.

Valverde also possesses a great reading of the game and is pretty good at making interceptions and recoveries. He has not been at his best in the ongoing season. But once he becomes a regular in the starting lineup ahead of Real Madrid's trusted veterans, sky is the limit for the Uruguayan international.

#3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player who has been extensively linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs for several years now. The Serbian international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A since joining Lazio in 2015.

Like Valverde, Milinkovic-Savic will add an extra dimension to Real Madrid's midfield as he also excels in a box-to-box role. The 27-year-old stands at 191 cms tall and is quite dominant when it comes to aerial duels as well.

His technique is also exquisite and he is as good at picking out teammates in space from anywhere on the pitch as he is at dispatching free-kicks and scoring some absolute worldies from range.

Savic is also pretty sound in a defensive sense and makes a nuisance of himself by wrestling opponents off the ball and winning possession back for his side. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Milinkovic-Savic is among the players Real Madrid have on their radar right now.

In 39 appearances across all competitions for Lazio this term, he has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists.

#2 Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka could follow Toni Kroos' trail and make the switch from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid. Los Blancos were linked with the German international last summer but will likely have to break the bank in order to secure his services. He signed a new five-year contract in September last year and won't come for cheap.

Goretzka is a beast in midfield with his physical and athletic abilities making him one of the most dominant box-to-box midfielders in the world right now. He also has plenty of experience playing at the highest level of the game and can thrive in any position across midfield.

He will fit right in at Real Madrid as he will have technically proficient players all around him. Goretzka also doubles up as a huge threat in set-pieces thanks to his aerial ability. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians so far this season.

#1 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid for a very long time now. The Frenchman has also publicly expressed his interest in playing for Los Blancos on several occasions. Speaking to the press in October 2020 while with the French national team, Pogba said (via The Guardian):

“Of course, every footballer would love to play for Real Madrid and would dream about that. It’s a dream of mine, so why not one day?"

Pogba has all the attributes that Real Madrid would look for in a like-for-like replacement for Kroos. He is excellent in possession and his dancing feet makes him an evasive presence in the center of the pitch. Pogba's passing is also elite but his defensive work-rate can be suspect at times.

The 29-year-old's current contract with Manchester United expires this summer and he is set to become a free agent at the end of the ongoing season. If he is available on a free transfer, this should be a no-brainer for Real Madrid. He could prove to be an excellent replacement for Toni Kroos.

