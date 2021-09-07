5 players Chelsea should scarcely use in the Premier League this season

Reigning European champions Chelsea arguably have one of the best squads in the Premier League right now. The Blues have an incredible mixture of youth and experience and have at least two talented players for each position in the squad.

They have added the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to their squad, making them prime contenders for the Premier League this season.

Some Chelsea players are not expected to feature prominently in the Premier League

But with so many talented players in the squad, some players are bound to be left on the sidelines. They could be forced to play a much lesser part during the 2021-22 campaign for the Premier League giants.

These players might not offer as much as others and it would be best for the club to use them sparingly this season. So without further delay, let's take a look at the 5 players Chelsea should scarcely use in the Premier League this term:

#5 Timo Werner

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Timo Werner has had a mixed start to his Chelsea career so far. Since arriving from RB Leipzig last season, the German international has struggled in front of goal, scoring just 12 goals in all competitions (six in the Premier League). His pace was utilized effectively by both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel but his finishing left a lot to be desired.

🗣"The first half was the picture of the whole season for me, for me it is the unluckiest season I have ever had."



Timo Werner talks through Chelsea's the 2-1 win over Leicester and his first season at the club pic.twitter.com/LFYIRF3WPG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

As such, Chelsea actively pursued the signature of a world-class striker this summer and got it in the form of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian hit the ground running immediately, scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League and completely bullying the Gunners' defense.

Lukaku seems to have established an understanding with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz as part of Chelsea's front-three. With the trio starting together in each of their last two Premier League games, it seems like Werner will settle for a rotational role.

#4 Mateo Kovacic

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Mateo Kovacic has been a consistent performer for Chelsea since arriving at the club in 2018. He has played as a third-choice midfielder behind N'Golo Kante and Jorginho and has done well whenever called upon. But the arrival of Saul Niguez might just push Kovacic further down the pecking order.

While both of them are excellent in the defensive phase, one aspect of Saul's game that differentiates him from Kovacic is his goal-scoring ability. He has scored at least four goals in five of his seven seasons with Atletico Madrid and developed a reputation for doing so with style. Meanwhile, Kovacic has managed to score only two goals in three seasons for Chelsea.

So playing Saul over Kovacic in the absence of either Jorginho or Kante might benefit Chelsea.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith