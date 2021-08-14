5 players Chelsea should sell in this transfer window 

Chelsea have one of the most bloated squads among the top sides in the Premier League. Panic buys and average signings over the years have put Chelsea in a difficult situation. A number of players have been excluded from Chelsea's squad for the Premier League by Thomas Tuchel.

Which Chelsea players are currently on the market?

All players with Chelsea contracts returned to Cobham in July for their pre-season training. Each of the players was given a chance to impress the manager, and Tuchel has since picked the ones that suit his style.

Chelsea executives now face a race against time to find suitors for the excluded players before the window closes in two weeks' time.

Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku cost a significant amount of money and Chelsea must sell fringe players this window in order to balance their books. The following list considers players that should be offloaded on a permanent basis during the ongoing summer transfer window:

#5 Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Emerson joined Chelsea from Roma in January 2018 to provide back-up for Marcos Alonso. The Brazil-born Italian left-back was sidelined with an injury in the first half of the season which restricted him to just one appearance in Serie A. Emerson made seven appearances in Chelsea colors in the second half of 2017-18.

The 2018-19 season was better for Emerson, as he managed 27 appearances in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri. The Italian international made an excellent start to life under Frank Lampard in 2019-20, but his fine form was halted by another injury. The acquisition of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City ahead of the 2020-21 season has further reduced Emerson's role in the side.

The full-back has had an impressive Euros campaign with Italy and has plenty of suitors in Serie A. At the age of 27, which is supposed to be a player's prime, Emerson simply does not deserve to remain on the bench. Should any club express interest in signing him, Chelsea should offload him for a suitable price.

#4 Michy Batshuayi

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Michy Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2016-17. At the time, Batshuayi was a hot prospect. Fresh from scoring 23 goals in all competitions in 2015-16, he attracted interest from Crystal Palace, West Ham and Juventus. However, the Belgian striker decided to join Chelsea.

Nkoudou calling 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) August 13, 2021

For most of the 2016-17 season, Batshuayi was second choice to Diego Costa. His biggest contribution was the winning goal against West Bromwich Albion that sealed the title for Chelsea. Batshuayi joined Dortmund on loan for the second half of 2017-18. He's had loan moves to Valencia and Crystal Palace since.

The 27-year-old striker failed to make a massive impact on any of his loans away. He did not impress Tuchel either, and clearly has no future at Stamford Bridge. Besiktas are reportedly interested in him, and Batshuayi could be on the move soon.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith