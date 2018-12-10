×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Players Chelsea should sell in January

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Feature
3.97K   //    10 Dec 2018, 17:30 IST

Chelsea might be getting stronger each year, but their squad still remains flawed.
Chelsea might be getting stronger each year, but their squad still remains flawed.

Chelsea currently find themselves at the 4th place in the league, eight points off the top spot. The chemistry between the players has increased tenfold in the last few seasons, especially between the regular starters, but what about the rest of the team?

There are a lot of players that many would argue aren't up to par with Chelsea's standards, and yet they still retain their places on the bench or in the reserves. Granted, Chelsea are a rich club, but the wages they pay out each week for these players must be doing some damage in the long-term.

Whether they were rushed, last minute buys in the transfer window, or simply poor purchases, we take a look at five current Chelsea players who the club need to offload in the January transfer window.

#5 Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater has hardly touched the first team this season.
Drinkwater has hardly touched the first team this season.

Danny Drinkwater was signed from Leicester City not long after the Foxes had won the Premier League title. Drinkwater was integral to the side's success at the time and was thought to have huge potential. Chelsea splashed £35m on the midfielder, but many fans were left wondering if perhaps the club were too hasty in signing him.

Since joining the Blues, Drinkwater has played a bit-part role in the side. He only featured 12 times last season, with seven of those substitute appearances. However, this year, he hasn't even shown up. It's clear that Drinkwater isn't a part of Sarri's plans, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if he was sold in January.

Where might Daniel Drinkwater go?

The most likely outcome from the January transfer window would be Drinkwater moving to another Premier League side. He's too good for the Championship, and wouldn't suit the style of play abroad. He's a strong defensive midfielder who could be an asset to many sides - however, realistically, Drinkwater would only get game time in clubs in the lower half of the table.

Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham are all potential candidates for his signature. But one thing's for sure, nobody is going to pay anywhere close to the £35m fee Chelsea agreed to.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Gary Cahill Danny Drinkwater Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Premier League Teams
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
5 Chelsea players who need to secure a move in January
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea could target in the January transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who could leave in January
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea should sell Cesc Fabregas to AC Milan
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should sell in January
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
5 players that Chelsea should not have sold
RELATED STORY
5 Changes that Chelsea need to make in their squad
RELATED STORY
4 strikers Chelsea should target this January
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us