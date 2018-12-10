5 Players Chelsea should sell in January

Chelsea might be getting stronger each year, but their squad still remains flawed.

Chelsea currently find themselves at the 4th place in the league, eight points off the top spot. The chemistry between the players has increased tenfold in the last few seasons, especially between the regular starters, but what about the rest of the team?

There are a lot of players that many would argue aren't up to par with Chelsea's standards, and yet they still retain their places on the bench or in the reserves. Granted, Chelsea are a rich club, but the wages they pay out each week for these players must be doing some damage in the long-term.

Whether they were rushed, last minute buys in the transfer window, or simply poor purchases, we take a look at five current Chelsea players who the club need to offload in the January transfer window.

#5 Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater has hardly touched the first team this season.

Danny Drinkwater was signed from Leicester City not long after the Foxes had won the Premier League title. Drinkwater was integral to the side's success at the time and was thought to have huge potential. Chelsea splashed £35m on the midfielder, but many fans were left wondering if perhaps the club were too hasty in signing him.

Since joining the Blues, Drinkwater has played a bit-part role in the side. He only featured 12 times last season, with seven of those substitute appearances. However, this year, he hasn't even shown up. It's clear that Drinkwater isn't a part of Sarri's plans, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if he was sold in January.

Where might Daniel Drinkwater go?

The most likely outcome from the January transfer window would be Drinkwater moving to another Premier League side. He's too good for the Championship, and wouldn't suit the style of play abroad. He's a strong defensive midfielder who could be an asset to many sides - however, realistically, Drinkwater would only get game time in clubs in the lower half of the table.

Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham are all potential candidates for his signature. But one thing's for sure, nobody is going to pay anywhere close to the £35m fee Chelsea agreed to.

