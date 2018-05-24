5 players Chelsea should sign to win the Premier League next season

Chelsea need to sign these players if they want to win the league next season!

Apurva CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 19:38 IST 33.07K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

In the last four years, Chelsea have won the league twice and finished outside the top 4 the remaining two times! The Blues fans are not happy with the club's transfer policies and that has been reflected by Eden Hazard too.

They need to invest big this summer and that can be the only way they can challenge for the title next season. It is still not confirmed if Antonio Conte or Maurizio Sarri will be at the helm for Chelsea but that should not stop the club from signing players, especially because the window closes before the season begins.

Here are 5 players who can help Chelsea win the title next season:

#5 Robert Lewandowski

FC Bayern Muenchen v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Chelsea have Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham in their ranks but none of them possess the threat that an out-and-out striker should have. Giroud has been in good touch ever since he joined in January but he's not the one who can help them win the league.

Robert Lewandowski reportedly wants to leave Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been tipped as the favourites to sign him. Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring him but the Blues need him more than Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich will put a big price tag on him and Chelsea will have to bring out their chequebooks to sign him. If they want to win the league and keep Eden Hazard, they need to bring in big players and show intent in the transfer window.