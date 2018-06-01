5 players Chelsea should try and sign this summer

A look at players that could rejuvenate the Blues squad in the summer.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Chelsea has endured a torrid campaign in Antonio Conte's second season in charge at the helm. The Italian guided the Blues to a Premier League title in his first season, however, in his second season Conte's Chelsea were a shadow of their title-winning season.

The departure of legendary defender John Terry, the sale of Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic to Atletico Madrid and Manchester United respectively rocked the Blues camp as the Blues failed to get proper replacements for players who were influential in their title-winning season.

The departure of Matic affected the performance of French midfield maestro Ngolo Kante at the heart of Chelsea's midfield. Kante failed to recapture the scintillating form he has had in his first two seasons where he won two Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea.

The Blues season was further rocked with failure to qualify for UEFA Champions League as they finished 5th in the table, 5 points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a whopping 30 points off champions Manchester City.

Here is a list of top players Chelsea could target in the summer to rejuvenate their squad ahead of the new season:

#5 Samuel Umtiti

Umtiti has been a defensive rock for Barcelona this season

Samuel Umtiti has developed into one of the European best centre-backs since joining Barcelona in 2016 from French side Olympique Lyon. The French defender has been solid at the back for Barcelona this season forming a formidable partnership alongside Spanish centre-half Gerard Pique.

Umtiti had assured performances at the heart of Blaugrana defence this season as the Spanish giants secured a domestic double. Barca conceded only 23 goals in 38 league matches; an impressive defensive record helping the team to keep 21 clean sheets in the process.

The French defender averaged 91.1% passing accuracy, averaging 5 defensive actions per game with 51% tackle success.

Despite the impressive performances this season, there is no breakthrough with his contract extension at Barcelona and after only two seasons, he has already been linked with moves away from Nou Camp.

The Blues can pounce on the French defender contract situation at Barcelona to prize the highly rated youngster away from the Blaugrana. Samuel Umtiti can be a significant upgrade on Garry Cahill who has a frustrating season with below-par performances for the Blues.