5 players Chelsea could have signed instead of Kai Havertz

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz was one of the biggest prospects in German football before his £62 million move to the Premier League last season.

Havertz rose through the youth ranks at Bayer Leverkusen before making his debut for the club at the age of just 17. The attacking midfielder was dubbed the next 'Mesut Ozil' in Germany due to his passion, calm demeanour and ability to score goals.

During his last two seasons with the Bundesliga giants, Havertz scored 29 goals and provided ten assists in 64 appearances in the league for Leverkusen. The German international quickly became one of the hottest properties in world football.

Havertz was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer of 2019. The Blues eventually won the race to sign the 22-year-old. Chelsea dished out £62 million for Havertz, making him the club's second-most expensive player.

Kai Havertz, though, endured a slow start to life in England, struggling to cope with the physicality and speed of the Premier League. He contributed just four goals in 27 league appearances in his debut campaign for Chelsea.

The former Leverkusen star endured a difficult debut season with Chelsea. But he capped it off with the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Kai Havertz has, however, been unable to build on that, as he has scored just one goal in six Premier League appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

That has made Chelsea fans wonder if Havertz has what it takes to come good for the club in the near future. Many believe Chelsea could have spent £62 million on a proven Premier League star rather than Kai Havertz.

On that note, here's a look at five players Chelsea could have signed instead of Kai Havertz:

#5 Leroy Sane

Germany vs Romania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Before his move to Bayern Munich, Leroy Sane was one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League. The German scored 39 goals and provided 45 assists in 135 appearances for Manchester City during his four seasons with the club.

Sane suffered a serious knee injury during his final season with Pep Guardiola's team, though, which hampered his progress at the club. He then sought a move away from City, and was reportedly keen to move back to Germany.

Manchester City would not have entertained the prospect of selling Sane to a direct Premier League rival. The winger's speed, dribbling, crossing ability, and experience of playing for a top Premier League side would have made him an ideal signing for Chelsea, though.

#4 Ousmane Dembele

Levante UD vs Barcelona - La Liga Santander

The French midfielder was one of the hottest properties in world football before his move to Barcelona in 2017. Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million, hoping that he would be the ideal replacement for Neymar.

Dembele struggled to make an impact at Barcelona during his first two seasons with the club, due to a mixture of injuries and off-field issues. The 24-year-old did, however, show glimpses of his potential at times.

Ousmane Dembele has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona last summer. The former Borussia Dortmund star almost signed for Manchester United, but rejected the Red Devils' offer at the eleventh hour. The France international enjoyed a decent season for Barcelona last season, though, scoring 11 goals in 44 appearances.

