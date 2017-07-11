5 players Chelsea stole from Manchester United

Chelsea have been 'stealing' a lot of players from under United's nose; Lukaku is just a small revenge.

@falsewinger by Sripad Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2017, 19:28 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Romelu Lukaku will forever be remembered as someone Manchester United 'stole' from Chelsea's hands. The Blues' were in constant negotiations with Everton for the Belgian striker but were reluctant to pay the agent fee.

Manchester United swooped in, and with their 'good relationship' with Mino Raiola, they managed to secure the signing within no time. Lukaku has now officially been unveiled and has also joined them in pre-season training.

However, this is just a one-off. It's usually Chelsea who steal players from under United's nose. They have stolen so many, that we could actually make a list of top 5 players!

Here are the five best players Chelsea 'stole' from Manchester United.

#5 - Arjen Robben

Run, Cut-in, Score!

Back in 2004, when Arjen Robben was at PSV, he was linked with a move to the Premier League. The Dutchman was heading to Old Trafford with Manchester United agreeing on a fee for him.

He was shown around the Theatre of Dreams along with his dad and also held talks with Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Chelsea swooped in at the last second and snapped him up.

"My meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson went very well," says Robben, "and I was ready to sign. But I was convinced by Ranieri and Kenyon – they told me the whole Chelsea story, and it appealed to me. I wasn't disappointed to miss out on United as in football things happen very fast."

The Dutchman moved to Real Madrid before joining the German giants, Bayern Munich. He is still at the Allianz Arena and is guiding them to become Bundesliga champions season after season.