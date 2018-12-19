5 players Chelsea want to sign in January

Christian Pulisic has been superb for Dortmund in recent seasons, but could he be joining Chelsea soon?

Whilst Chelsea's current squad remains strong, there are some weaknesses outside of the starting XI. Depth is an issue, especially in defense, so Sarri will be on the lookout for players to come in and fill these gaps next month.

Chelsea currently sit 4th in the Premier League, as of writing, and are eight points off the top spot. If they want to keep pushing until the end of the season, they'll need to bolster their squad.

Now that we're deep into winter, players will be picking up injuries as a result of the cold weather, as well as illnesses like the flu - which can see a player be out for a week or more. So depth is more important than ever.

In this list, we'll look at five players who Chelsea have been linked with recently, and determine just how probable these transfers are.

#5 Andreas Pereira (Manchester United)

Andreas Pereira is a 22-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Manchester United. He was signed from PSV's youth academy back in 2012 and was developed from there through Manchester United's U18 and U23 squads.

Pereira was sent out on loan in the summer of 2016 to Spanish side Granada CF. He played fairly well here and featured prominently in the side, but returned to United still nowhere near the level required to slot into the first team squad.

A year later, Pereira made the switch to Valencia, where he would go on to make a big impact with the club and finally start to turn heads back in Manchester. He featured in 23 matches for the club in LaLiga, scoring once and assisting three goals.

Since returning to United, Pereira has only played four matches in the Premier League. He's simply not an asset to the United side, which is why it's likely that the club would be open to offers in January. He has the ability to do great things for a club, but United simply isn't the one.

Rumour probability: 5/10

TalkSPORT have reported that Arsenal and Chelsea will attempt to make a January swoop for out of favour midfielder Andreas Pereira. He's out of contract in the summer, and whilst United have the option to extend his deal by another year, Pereira might have other ideas.

First team football is a must for a player of his age, and if he isn't going to get it anytime soon at Man United, then he needs to look elsewhere - for the sake of his career.

