5 players close to signing for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are building a squad capable of challenging both in the Premier League and Champions League

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2017, 15:57 IST

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in world football and it is no surprise that the Red Devils have been linked to some absolute superstars this transfer window. The Premier League giants have already completed the signing of Victor Lindelof and we might soon see one or more of these 5 stars join the Swiss defender at Old Trafford.

Mourinho after his Europa League triumph is desperate to strengthen his squad and mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title. He has identified the key areas where he wants to strengthen this summer.

The midfield and striker positions are key areas and the ‘special one’ has the backing of Ed Woodward to spend big money on his targets. Without much ado, let us take a look at 5 players who are close to signing for Manchester United.

#5 Radja Nainggolan

One of the most underrated midfielders in world football at the moment, AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. Probably the best midfielder in Serie A at the moment, Radja Nainggolan’s all-action displays have been key to Roma’s good performances in the Serie A.

The best facet of Nainggolan is his well-rounded game. He is capable of contributing defensively, putting in hard tackles and winning the ball back for his team. At the same time, the Belgian is also more than capable of contributing offensively, often starting off his team’s attacks and picking out killer through balls.

The Belgian midfielder even added more fuel to the fire by addressing reports of his supposed move to Manchester United:

“When you play football you have to make choices and last season my choice was to stay [at Roma]. We’ll see [what will happen this summer]. I’m going to go on vacation and then we will talk about it.”

A cryptic Instagram post has also sent the United fans into a tizzy and we might soon see the Roma man strut his stuff alongside the likes of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.