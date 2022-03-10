5 players who have committed the most fouls without being booked in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The 2021/22 Premier League season has been full of action, with each club fighting battles to either win the competition or stay up or play in Europe next term. Given the high stakes, several players have jumped the gun with aggressive tackles and challenges. However, some of them have been lucky enough not to receive a booking all season.

Premier League referees have been lenient with some players this season

Tackles, aerial duels and fouls are a part and parcel of the game. Premier League referees have allowed play to go on at times despite rash tackles to win the ball this season, however. It maintains the momentum of the game but also allows some players to make tactical fouls and avoid a card. While some have taken advantage of this luxury, others have been unlucky in that regard.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who have committed the most fouls without a single card in the Premier League this season (2021-22).

#5 Che Adams- 22

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League

Che Adams has been wonderful for Southampton this season. The Scottish ace has played a key role in his side being in the top half of the table so far.

Squawka Football @Squawka



vs. Tottenham

vs. Manchester United

vs. Everton

vs. Norwich



Chéle living up to his nickname. Che Adams either scored or assisted in every one of his appearances in February:vs. Tottenhamvs. Manchester Unitedvs. Evertonvs. NorwichChéle living up to his nickname. Che Adams either scored or assisted in every one of his appearances in February: ⚽️ vs. Tottenham⚽️ vs. Manchester United 🅰️ vs. Everton ⚽️ vs. Norwich Chéle living up to his nickname. 😀 https://t.co/I5FGL3qolp

His work on the ball has been well praised, thanks to his seven goals and two assists in 21 Premier League appearances. But his work-rate off the ball is not all that bad either. The 25-year-old star man-marks his players well and is often pressuring the opposition goalkeeper while in possession. In doing so, he has committed 22 fouls but has managed to not receive a booking so far.

With Adams being an incredibly influential player for the Saints, Ralph Hasenhuttl will be hoping his main man does not pick up a booking anytime soon.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette- 26

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette may be out of contract at the end of the season but is giving his all to Arsenal in the current Premier League campaign. While the Gunners are not playing European football this season, they have achieved considerable progress in the league.

Squawka Football @Squawka



He also won 0/6 duels. Alexandre Lacazette committed more fouls (4) than he completed passes (3) in the first half vs. Liverpool.He also won 0/6 duels. Alexandre Lacazette committed more fouls (4) than he completed passes (3) in the first half vs. Liverpool. He also won 0/6 duels. 😩 https://t.co/lx6tKNGV9O

Lacazette has been at the epicenter of this, especially since the club decided to part ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window. He has led the line brilliantly, as evidenced by his three goals and 7 assists in 20 league appearances.

However, his contribution in winning the ball back and starting counter-attacks has been underrated. The Frenchman has been key in nicking the ball away in dangerous areas and making use of it in the final third. He has committed 26 fouls so far but has only been given a talking-to by referees, thereby escaping a yellow or red card.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased with Lacazette's hard work this term and it could prove pivotal in Arsenal finishing in the top four this season.

#3 Matty Cash- 28

Aston Villa v Watford - Premier League

Matty Cash has been one of the best full-backs in the Premier League this season since the start of 2022. The Polish international has been marauding forward with full liberty but has been equally diligent at the back.

Total Villa @Total_Villa



The Polish Cafu is having a very impressive season #avfc A goal and an assist in his last two games for Matty CashThe Polish Cafu is having a very impressive season A goal and an assist in his last two games for Matty Cash 👏The Polish Cafu is having a very impressive season 🇵🇱 #avfc https://t.co/ssj30xB2cf

One of the best qualities of the right-back is his rapid pace which allows him to get back and defend, while also helping him constantly overlap on the wings. His stamina and energy levels have helped Aston Villa in more ways than one.

While his numbers of two goals and two assists in 26 league games are laudable, his defensive contributions have been far more impressive. Although it is common for defenders to commit fouls, Cash has managed 28 without receiving a booking this season.

The 24-year-old ace has been brilliant for the Steven Gerrard-led side this term and the club will be relying more on him at the business end of the campaign.

#2 Bruno Fernandes- 28

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best players for a beleaguered Manchester United side in the Premier League this season. The Portuguese playmaker has done some good work in the current campaign despite a dry phase, with the Red Devils still looking to seal a top-four spot.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict



108 appearances

└ 96.2 90s

47 goals

36 assists



Magnifico 🗓 On this day in 2020, #mufc signed Bruno Fernandes. Since then:108 appearances└ 96.2 90s47 goals36 assistsMagnifico 🗓 On this day in 2020, #mufc signed Bruno Fernandes. Since then:👥 108 appearances └ 96.2 90s⚽️ 47 goals🎯 36 assistsMagnifico 🇵🇹 https://t.co/NbdbkqvIAN

Fernandes has been instrumental for the Old Trafford outfit in the attacking phase, but he has done so even without having possession of the ball. Pressing has been an important aspect of United's game under Ralf Rangnick and the Portuguese midfielder has carried out the same incredibly well.

He is often the first man to press an opposition defender into committing a mistake or conceding the ball in a dangerous area. Alternatively, the 27-year-old ace also tracks back to prevent his team from being outnumbered in vulnerable areas. In doing so, he has committed 28 fouls but is yet to be carded by the referee.

The Manchester United star has scored nine goals and provided six assists this season, but he has evidently been impressive in other departments too.

#1 Joe Willock- 28

Brentford v Newcastle United - Premier League

Joe Willock did not score for Newcastle United from August to January but has bagged two goals in the last three Premier League games for his side. He has been one of the better midfielders for the Tyneside outfit this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Joe Willock has committed the most fouls without a single card in the Premier League this season



He's tied on 28 with Bruno Fernandes and Matty Cash, who have been booked 7 and 8 times respectively Joe Willock has committed the most fouls without a single card in the Premier League this seasonHe's tied on 28 with Bruno Fernandes and Matty Cash, who have been booked 7 and 8 times respectively 😏 Joe Willock has committed the most fouls without a single card in the Premier League this season😅 He's tied on 28 with Bruno Fernandes and Matty Cash, who have been booked 7 and 8 times respectively https://t.co/cIaYzI1c9T

The 22-year-old youngster has been industrious, lively and full of life since the club splashed the cash to acquire new players in the January transfer window.

The new signings have brought life to the club and increased the energy levels of existing players like Willock. The Englishman has been intercepting passes in dangerous areas and has been strong in challenges.

His 6'1 stature also allows him to compete and win aerial duels against the tallest opponents in the league. But some of his tackles have been rash, leading to 28 fouls this season. However, he has escaped being booked by the referee, which has led to Eddie Howe selecting him week-in and week-out.

Willock has been key to Newcastle getting out of the relegation zone in recent weeks and could be integral to them staying in the top-flight this season.

Edited by S Chowdhury