5 players who could leave Atletico Madrid if Diego Simeone leaves in the summer

Diego Simeone could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in the summer. Here are five players who could also leave.

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 08:33 IST

Atletico Madrid is built on the image of its manager

Words fail to describe what Diego Simeone means to Atletico Madrid. The capital city of Spain had always been known on the football map for the white half of the city i.e. Real Madrid. They are the most prestigious club in Europe boasting of 11 Champions League titles.

However, of late Simeone has managed to give the red and white half of Madrid their own identity in European football since he took the job at the Vicente Calderon in 2011.

Atletico Madrid have won five trophies under the Argentine’s stewardship over the years including one La Liga title and a Europa League. They have also made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League twice in the past three years but lost both times to cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

In recent times, speculation is on the rise that the Argentine manager could leave Vicente Calderon at the end of this season and his preferred destination is believed to be Inter Milan, a club close to his heart.

Losing Simeone would be a massive blow to Atletico and a number of their key players could also be on the move if the manager leaves the club. Here are five such players who could be on their way out.

#1 Jose Gimenez

Jose Gimenez: Atletico’s young star at the back

A number of European elites are in search of a quality young centre-back who could shore up their respective defensive departments and if Simeone leaves Atletico, they will certainly be testing the club’s resilience with bids for Jose Gimenez.

The Uruguayan international is regarded among the biggest talents in world football at the moment. A number of English giants had been strongly linked with the 22-year-old in recent times and with no Diego Simeone at the club, Atletico will certainly find it hard to hold onto their prized asset.

A strong and commanding centre-back who also possesses an excellent ball-playing ability, Gimenez would walk into the starting XI of most teams in the world and the likes of Manchester City and United, Arsenal, Chelsea will surely not let the opportunity go.