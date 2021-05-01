5 Players who have created the most chances in Europe this season (2020/21)

Prolific goalscorers are usually the most sought-after players in football as they're capable of winning matches on their own. However, for all their importance, one of the most important cogs of any attacking set-up is the creative force pulling the strings for the forwards.

Regardless of the ever-changing nature of the transfer window, players who create chances on a regular basis will always be in demand. Players capable of unlocking even the most stubborn defences with one magical pass on a regular basis are usually at a premium.

Opta defines the chance creation metric as the sum of the number of key passes delivered and the number of assists registered by a player.

146 - Mesut Özil's total of 146 chances created in 2015-16 is still the most recorded by a player in a single Premier League season since Opta began collection of this metric in 1996. Distinguished.@Orbinho analyses Özil's Arsenal career following his departure from the club. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2021

The last decade has seen some of the most prolific chance creators ply their trade in Europe, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil, Kevin De Bruyne, and many others. 2020/21 has seen a relatively newer set of names make their way to the top of the chance creation charts, including the likes of Mason Mount, Rodrigo De Paul and Jack Grealish, among others.

Here, we take a look at the five best chance creators across the top five leagues in Europe for the 2020/21 campaign.

#5 Memphis Depay | Olympique Lyon | 90

Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Olympique Lyon captain Memphis Depay is among the most in-demand forwards heading into the summer transfer window. The former Manchester United winger has played 34 games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up a further nine for last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalists.

15 - Memphis Depay has been involved in 15 Ligue 1 goals in 2021 (10 goals, 5 assists), more than any other player over the period. Roar🦁. #FCNOL pic.twitter.com/2xra4x511h — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 18, 2021

Depay has created 90 chances this season, including 81 key passes at a rate of 2.75 per 90, making him the fifth-highest chance creator during 2020/21. His contract at Olympique Lyon is set to come to an end, and he is set for a move away from Les Gones, which could lead to one of Europe's best creators available on a free transfer.

#4 Filip Kostic | Eintracht Frankfurt | 93

TSG Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Serbian star Filip Kostic is arguably the biggest surprise entry onto the list this season. The 28-year-old has been in absolutely sublime form this season for Eintracht Frankfurt, starring in a left midfielder/wing-back role for Adi Hutter's men, scoring four goals and setting up a further 12.

12 – Filip Kostic ist the first @eintracht_eng player to deliver twelve assists in a single #Bundesliga season since detailed data collection (2004-05). Delivery. #SGEFCA pic.twitter.com/OeESaGApns — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 20, 2021

Kostic has created 93 chances for Die Adler from wide areas this season, which includes 81 key passes. No player in the Bundesliga has delivered more crosses into the penalty area this season than Kostic's 44, and only Jadon Sancho has played more passes (79) into the box than his (60). He's been in red hot form for Eintracht and is one of the most impressive chance creators on the continent.

