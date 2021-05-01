5 Players who have created the most chances in Europe this season (2020/21)

Prolific goalscorers are usually the most sought-after players in football as they're capable of winning matches on their own. However, for all their importance, one of the most important cogs of any attacking set-up is the creative force pulling the strings for the forwards.
Regardless of the ever-changing nature of the transfer window, players who create chances on a regular basis will always be in demand. Players capable of unlocking even the most stubborn defences with one magical pass on a regular basis are usually at a premium.
Opta defines the chance creation metric as the sum of the number of key passes delivered and the number of assists registered by a player.
The last decade has seen some of the most prolific chance creators ply their trade in Europe, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Mesut Ozil, Kevin De Bruyne, and many others. 2020/21 has seen a relatively newer set of names make their way to the top of the chance creation charts, including the likes of Mason Mount, Rodrigo De Paul and Jack Grealish, among others.
Here, we take a look at the five best chance creators across the top five leagues in Europe for the 2020/21 campaign.
#5 Memphis Depay | Olympique Lyon | 90
Olympique Lyon captain Memphis Depay is among the most in-demand forwards heading into the summer transfer window. The former Manchester United winger has played 34 games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up a further nine for last season's UEFA Champions League semi-finalists.
Depay has created 90 chances this season, including 81 key passes at a rate of 2.75 per 90, making him the fifth-highest chance creator during 2020/21. His contract at Olympique Lyon is set to come to an end, and he is set for a move away from Les Gones, which could lead to one of Europe's best creators available on a free transfer.
#4 Filip Kostic | Eintracht Frankfurt | 93
Serbian star Filip Kostic is arguably the biggest surprise entry onto the list this season. The 28-year-old has been in absolutely sublime form this season for Eintracht Frankfurt, starring in a left midfielder/wing-back role for Adi Hutter's men, scoring four goals and setting up a further 12.
Kostic has created 93 chances for Die Adler from wide areas this season, which includes 81 key passes. No player in the Bundesliga has delivered more crosses into the penalty area this season than Kostic's 44, and only Jadon Sancho has played more passes (79) into the box than his (60). He's been in red hot form for Eintracht and is one of the most impressive chance creators on the continent.
Also read: 5 Players with most nutmegs in Europe this season (2020/21)