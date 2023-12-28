5 players who have created the most chances in the Premier League this season so far (2023-24)

To win games, teams need to score goals and to score goals, their players need to create chances. "Big chances created" refers to significant goalscoring opportunities crafted by an individual or a team during a match.

In a stricter sense, these are moments where the quality of the chance created is notably high, suggesting a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Whether it's a well-weighted through ball, a precise cross or a clever bit of play in the attacking third, this statistic provides insights into a player's ability to combine creativity and technical quality. Players who create big chances help unlock dogged defences and shape the outcome of games consistently.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have created the most chances in the Premier League so far this season (2023-24).

(Note: Ranking is based on the 'Big chances created' stats on the Premier League official website)

#5 Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) - 9 big chances created

Could Manchester United be ruing their decision to sell Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest this summer right about now? Going by how blunt their attackers have been this term, there's a good chance that the Red Devils regret their decision to offload the Swedish winger.

Elanga has been a very important player for Forest this season. His pace and ability to pick a pass have added an edge to the Tricky Trees' attacking play. Elanga also seems to be improving with each passing game and is quickly becoming a prized asset for his new club.

He has created nine big chances in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances in the English top flight so far this term.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 9 big chances created

One of the key reasons behind Manchester United's struggles so far this Premier League season has been their inability to put away chances. United's attackers have failed to capitalize on big chances and this has come to bite them in the back.

With a player like Bruno Fernandes around, it's alarming that Erik ten Hag's side has managed to score just 21 goals in 19 games so far this term. The Portuguese midfielder's quick-thinking ability and dynamic passing help them create openings regularly in the attacking third for them.

The 29-year-old has created nine big chances in the league so far this season and has scored three goals and provided three assists.

#3 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 10 big chances created

Kieran Trippier might have hit a slump in recent weeks but he continues to be Newcastle United's most reliable creative outlet. The Englishman is one of the most technically gifted full-backs currently plying their trade in the Premier League.

Trippier's efficiency and work ethic have been emblematic of the transformation that the Magpies have undergone under Eddie Howe over the last couple of years. His ability to deliver crosses into dangerous areas has been a key aspect of their attacking play.

The 32-year-old's set-piece abilities are remarkable as well. He has created 10 big chances in the Premier League so far this season and has provided seven assists as well.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 12 big chances created

Trent Alexander-Arnold's playmaking abilities are central to Jurgen Klopp's attacking strategies at Liverpool. The young right-back has an uncanny ability to provide brilliant crosses into the box and also spray precise long balls to his attackers.

After enduring a spell of inconsistency in the 2022-23 season where Liverpool struggled in parts as a unit, Alexander-Arnold is back to his best this season. He has created 12 big chances for the Reds so far this season and has scored two goals and racked up eight assists as well.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 14 big chances created

Mohamed Salah will go down in history as a Premier League legend thanks to his exploits down the right wing for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. He has been their most important player in the Jurgen Klopp era thanks to his prolific goalscoring and playmaking ability.

Salah, more often than not, finds a way to influence every game he plays in. His astute dribbling skills, pace, agility and ability to thread incisive passes inside the attacking third make him a world-class attacker that defenders hate coming up against.

Salah has created 14 big chances in the Premier League so far this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 19 appearances in the English top flight so far this term.