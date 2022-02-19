5 players who have created most chances in Premier League this season - February 2022

The Premier League witnesses some of the most exciting matches each week when some of the very best in world football take to the field. With several majestic clubs featuring in every match, the English top flight is consistently one of the most-watched items worldwide.

The Premier League has some fantastic creators

Goals are dealmakers and breakers in a football match. There's no rocket science as to why goal scorers enjoy so much importance in the sport. But scoring a goal is just one aspect of the game that requires someone to create it.

The next five names are not just great footballers in the Premier League, but they have also created the highest number of chances so far.

Note: as on 19.2.2022

#5 James Ward-Prowse - 42 chances

Ward-Prowse has done all he can this season

Few footballers in the Premier League have as good a free-kick as James Ward-Prowse. But the Englishman isn't just a dead ball specialist. He is an equally brilliant midfielder who has excellent technical skills and can control the midfield.

There was a demand for his services elsewhere last summer, but Ward-Prowse decided to stay with Southampton. The club haven't had the best campaign so far, but Ward-Prowse has been one of the few shining lights. While Southampton have been somewhat goal-shy, Ward-Prowse has been consistent with his service.

He has made 22 appearances in the Premier League so far and has been one of the most played members. Apart from his chance creation, he has contributed with six goals and four assists.

#4 Mohamed Salah - 43 chances

Salah is once again in red hot form

Mohamed Salah has taken the Premier League by storm ever since he switched over from AS Roma in 2017. Few would have foreseen just how good the Egyptian would become in his second stint in England. Salah has been Liverpool's primary outlay of goals and shares the most considerable burden.

Salah's biggest strengths are his ability to run brilliantly with the ball and outpace the opponents. Cutting in from the right, Salah unleashes powerful shots from his left foot to score a bucket load of goals. While a few critics have called him 'selfish,' he has created 43 chances in the English top flight.

Salah has once again been in hot form for goals and assists. He has already managed 16 goals and nine assists from 22 Premier League games. However, if Liverpool are to mount a title challenge, they will have to rely heavily on their pharaoh once more.

