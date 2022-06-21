5 players who created the most chances in the Premier League since Christian Eriksen's debut for Brentford

Christian Eriksen returned to the Premier League last season after sealing a move to Brentford as a free agent in the 2022 January transfer window. Following his medical issues during Euro 2020, few believed he would ever step on the pitch again. However, he came back stronger and the Bees were more than pleased to have him on board, as they aimed to stay in the Premier League for another year.

The West London club successfully avoided relegation thanks to their fine performances in the second half of the campaign. A lot of this was down to Eriksen, who has been at the top of his game since making his debut on the 26th of February. But the creative ace could now be on the move again as he is a free agent this summer. However, he was not the only one to have excelled in the final third of the pitch in the second half of the campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who created the most chances in the Premier League since Eriksen's debut for Brentford.

#5 Harry Kane- 27 chances

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane had one of the most awful starts to last season as he scored only once in the first four months of the season. The Englishman's failed move to Manchester City, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur's uninspiring appointment of Nuno Espirito Santos, played a huge factor in the same.

Regardless, Antonio Conte's arrival changed everything as Kane turned his form around in the second half of the season. The club's sensational form began in mid-February, as they won an incredible 35 points out of their last 16 games. During this period, the England star played his heart out and was brilliant in every area of the pitch.

While his goals did come in handy, his creative influx was just as useful, as evidenced by the 27 chances he created since the 26th of February. To put things into context, Kane finished the season with nine assists to his name, just four fewer than the Premier League Playmaker of the Year winner, Mohamed Salah.

The Englishman will be keen to produce similar statistics in the coming years.

#4 Son Heung-Min- 28 chances

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Son Heung-Min is arguably the most underrated footballer in Europe at the moment. The South Korean star picked up his maiden Premier League Golden Boot award last month, as he shared the accolade with Mohamed Salah as both players scored 23 goals last season.

But the Asian sensation was just as dangerous on the creative front as he was the most versatile member of Tottenham's front three. While Kane and Dejan Kulusevski had certain specific roles in the team, Son delivered by creating as well as scoring goals.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old star was imperious in the first half of the season and continued his stellar form in the second half as well. The 28 chances he has created for his side since Eriksen's debut for Brentford portray the same. The winger-cum centre-forward was certainly one of the most outstanding attackers in the Premier League last season.

#3 Christian Eriksen- 30 chances

Christian Eriksen in action for Brentford

Christian Eriksen was at the apex of Thomas Frank's Brentford team in the second half of last season. The Danish ace's ability to pick the ball deep and find runners was second to none, not to mention his quick thinking in tight spaces.

Eriksen was one of the best creators in the league during his Tottenham Hotspur days and the attacking midfielder proved that he had not lost his touch. Additionally, his ability to create chances with both feet was hugely beneficial to the Bees, as he floated behind the two strikers and picked the lock of most defenses in the league.

B/R Football @brfootball



His return to football has been incredible One year ago today, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros.His return to football has been incredible One year ago today, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros. His return to football has been incredible 👏 https://t.co/nATiWdurTd

Eriksen created 30 chances in 11 appearances, while also scoring once and providing four assists during that period. He is now being courted by Manchester United and many other clubs following his fine performances with the West London club last season.

#2 Martin Odegaard- 38 chances

Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League

There were several questions when Arsenal decided to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer last summer. The left-footed magician did not prove himself to his fullest during his six-month loan move in the 2020/21 campaign, thereby the doubts were valid.

However, the Norwegian star did not take long to crush those critics as he settled in very quickly at the Emirates after sealing a permanent move. He was the orchestrator of every attacking movement through his intricate passing between the lines. Odegaard also gelled well with the fast-paced nature of the league and the hard work needed to win the ball back high up the pitch.

But his creativity was second to none, albeit the centre-forwards at the club were not as clinical in front of goal. Odegaard has created 38 chances in his last 14 league games, but could only manage four assists all season. Hence, Arsenal need to improve their efficiency going forward if they are to reap the full benefits of their playmaker's effectiveness in the final third of the pitch.

#1 Kevin de Bruyne- 42 chances

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne was quite scintillating throughout last season and came alive in the final few months, when Manchester City really needed him to come to the fore.

The Belgian ace ended the season with 15 goals and eight assists to his name, including an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's winner on the last day of the season. The mercurial playmaker produced box-office performances in the final three months of the campaign, including scoring some important goals.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Should Kevin De Bruyne win the Ballon d'Or? Should Kevin De Bruyne win the Ballon d'Or? 🏆 https://t.co/vB6nbzTOVO

But while De Bruyne scored more than he created last season, that was not for a lack of trying. The 30-year-old star created 42 chances in the club's final 12 games of the season, thereby creating more than three chances in every game.

Hence, it is a wonder how the Belgium international finished with only eight assists to his name this season, given his creative potential.

