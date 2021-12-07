5 players who could decide the outcome of PSG vs Club Brugge | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Club Brugge in their final UEFA Champions League group stage encounter at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (December 7). The result of the clash will not affect PSG's standings in Group A but Mauricio Pochettino will want his side to go into the knockout rounds on a positive note.

The Parisians strengthened their squad in the summer but are still far from perfect. PSG have won two, drawn two and lost one game in five Champions League games so far this campaign.

Their defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Matchday 5 means the French giants will have to settle for a second-place finish in their group. PSG have also been poor recently in Ligue 1, having drawn their last two league matches.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have lost three games in a row in the Champions League. However, a win against the French side might help them register a place in the Europa League. The Belgian side held PSG to a 1-1 draw when the two teams last met.

Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at five players who could decide the outcome of PSG's fixture against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

#5 Angel Di Maria | PSG

Angel Di Maria will be a key player for PSG in their Champions League encounter.

Angel Di Maria has been one of PSG’s creative hubs since his move to Ligue 1. However, the Argentine winger has taken a backseat recently, due to the arrival of numerous stars in the squad.

4⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 PSG Most Goals 🆕2⃣0⃣0⃣ - Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾1⃣5⃣6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪1⃣4⃣1⃣ - Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷1⃣0⃣9⃣ - Pauleta 🇵🇹1⃣0⃣0⃣ - Dominique Rocheteau 🇫🇷9⃣8⃣ - Mustapha Dahleb 🇩🇿9⃣5⃣ - François M'Pelé 🇨🇬9⃣0⃣ - Neymar 🇧🇷9⃣0⃣ - Angel Di María 🇦🇷 🆕4⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 https://t.co/K66abAJIOa

Despite his limited chances, Di Maria has shown his caliber when operating from the right flank. The 33-year old has been the fulcrum of the team, bagging three goals and three assists in the French top flight this season.

Di Maria is yet to make an impact in the two Champions League appearances he has made. However, the technically gifted Argentine has the ability to have a say in the outcome of PSG's match against Club Brugge with his versatile skillset.

#4 Simon Mignolet | Club Brugge

Simon Mignolet could be in for a busy night when Club Brugge play PSG.

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was one of the main reasons for PSG's inability to defeat the Belgian side in their previous meeting. Brugge will once again rest their faith in the veteran goalkeeper when they face the formidable French giants in their final group stage encounter.

With the Ligue 1 side boasting a formidable set of players who can find the back of the net for fun, Mignolet will have huge responsibility on his hands. However, the former Liverpool keeper is no stranger to strong opposition and will want to help his team keep a clean sheet.

The result will massively depend on how Mignolet performs between the posts.

