5 players who declined the most in 2021

2021 has seen a lot of significant events take place in the world of football. It has been a year full of surprises and shocks, but most importantly with some amazing memories to take forward.

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn't made it any easier for clubs and more so for the players on the pitch. It has been tricky for the players to deal with the congested schedule throughout the year.

Top players have struggled with their form in 2021

The year 2021 has been good for many footballers but it has been a year to forget for some of them. Quite a few top players have found it difficult to recover from their poor form on the pitch. If a consistent goal-scoring machine like Harry Kane can struggle in the Premier League, then nothing can be predicted.

Some high-quality players have struggled this year, which was quite unexpected from them. On that note, let's take a look at the top players who have declined in 2021.

#5 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix made quite the impression during his time at Benfica. Based on this, he earned a big money move to Atletico Madrid in 2019 for £113 million.

With his smart movement, amazing creativity, goal-scoring abilities and the versatility to play anywhere in attack made Felix a very valuable player. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case with him at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico won the 2020-21 La Liga title but Joao Felix did not have the most significant of contributions.

The Portuguese has struggled this season too, making just three starts and scoring and assisting only once in 10 appearances in the league. A player of his caliber is capable of a lot more. Given that he's still 22, Felix has the potential to turn it around next year.

#4 Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Frenkie de Jong came through the ranks at Ajax and, like most Ajax youth players, he is a wonderful talent. The Dutchman has amazing passing range, composure and superb ability to read the game.

On his day, the 24-year-old can dictate the tempo of the game with utter ease. He can play as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. Since joining Barcelona in 2019, he has been a regular player for them. This year, though, de Jong hasn't been able to play to his fullest potential.

He has struggled to impose his authority on the game and has lacked conviction in his game. His passes haven't been up to the mark, which is quite unnatural for de Jong. Of course, the managerial changes at Barcelona have played their part but with a player of his talent, he is surely capable of doing better.

