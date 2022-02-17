5 players who deserve more game time at Liverpool this season

The 19-time English champions and six-time Champions League winners Liverpool are one of the most decorated football clubs in the world.

The club from Merseyside have a rich history, a sound transfer policy, and an ambitious football project led by the great Jurgen Klopp. It is not difficult to see why some of the most esteemed players in the business play or want to play for the Reds.

While the competition for places bodes well for the club and their supporters, it does the players no favors. Except for the untouchables, such as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, every player needs to be on his toes.

Some unfortunate players only get opportunities once in a blue moon and are asked to deliver on cue. Failing to meet expectations often leads to barren spells and short off-the-bench appearances.

As a coach, Klopp does keep an open mind about his players, but even the German can miss the mark with his selections.

Today, we will take a look at five players who have not played nearly enough for the Reds. Here are five players who deserve more game time in the closing months of the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Curtis Jones

Liverpool central midfielder Curtis Jones has not had a fair chance to impress his boss this season. His first appearance of the season came on matchday five in the Premier League, a 14-minute cameo off the bench.

Klopp took note of his drive and handed him a rare start in the next match. He paid back his coach’s faith with a goal in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



Liverpool in a good place right now, with options everywhere.



#LFC A rare luxury for Jurgen Klopp to be able to leave players of the quality of Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones, not to mention Divock Origi and Taki Minamino, out of a 20-man matchday squad.Liverpool in a good place right now, with options everywhere. A rare luxury for Jurgen Klopp to be able to leave players of the quality of Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones, not to mention Divock Origi and Taki Minamino, out of a 20-man matchday squad. Liverpool in a good place right now, with options everywhere.#LFC

Since then, he has only featured in seven Premier League games for the Reds, missing eight matches due to an eye injury alone.

Jones has also registered two assists in as many Champions League games this season.

Considering he keeps himself fit, Klopp could use the skills the England international in the business end of the season.

#4 Joe Gomez

Struck by the double whammy of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez has disappeared down the pecking order at Liverpool this season.

Gomez, who featured in 28 games in the Reds’ Premier League-winning campaign in 2019-20, is far from a lackluster defender. He combines well with Virgil van Dijk, is good in the air, and rarely loses his target.

Sponge @monkeysponge It's a shame to see Joe Gomez get such little game time this season. I get why he's not playing too but he's 100 times the player Harry Maguire is. It's a shame to see Joe Gomez get such little game time this season. I get why he's not playing too but he's 100 times the player Harry Maguire is.

He has only featured in just 12 games across all competitions for the Merseysiders this season. With fixtures coming in thick and fast as the Reds are involved in all four competitions, Klopp would be wise to rotate his centre-backs.

Bringing Gomez into the fold, even for a brief spell, could do his side a world of good.

