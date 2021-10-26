5 players who did not deserve to play for Arsenal 

Arsenal's recruitment in the Wenger era has yielded bittersweet feelings. There were some absolutely sensational and colossal figures that came to the club as a result of Arsene Wenger's vision. Signings like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp and many others defined the "Arsenal" way of playing the game.

In any club's recruitment history, there is a hall of fame, decorated with personalities that represent the true values of a club, the standards of the club. However, there is a wall of shame that represents horrendous signings that for the time to come will remind fans and the club how criminally wrong their judgment was.

Some Arsenal signings were utterly disappointing

Arsenal as a club are no different. There have been some utterly wasteful signings in the club's history that, given a chance, they would absolutely love to erase from their memories. It was equally scarring for the fans of the club and these players themselves who were never quite up to the standards of Arsenal. In hindsight, they should have always stayed away from the club. So, on that note, here are five players who did not deserve to play for Arsenal:

#5 Igors Stepanovs

Igor Stepanovs (left) puts and Kevin Phillips of Sunderland battle for the ball

When the gaffer makes a signing in the middle of the crisis, it is supposed to mitigate the damage, not add up to the problems. This is an unfortunate summary of what Igors Stepanovs' career at Arsenal was like.

The Latvian was a tall figure and at first glance his stature wouldn't label him as an average footballer. But the cheap sum of £1.35m that Arsenal paid for him turned out to be a sheer waste. In fact, the story behind his signing would make a great script for a comedy drama.

Arsenal were trying to fix their defensive issues after finishing second in the Premier League edition of 1999-00. That is when, on a pre-season tour, Stepanovs arrived at their camp for a trial. Martin Keown, a centre-half himself, was always insecure when people came to audition for his place.

PiQ @PriapusIQ 😂 Ray Parlour explains how Arsenal only signed Igor Stepanovs because him Dennis Bergkamp were trying to wind up Martin Keown. 😂 Ray Parlour explains how Arsenal only signed Igor Stepanovs because him Dennis Bergkamp were trying to wind up Martin Keown. https://t.co/PH2hHcvjNF

Taking advantage of this fact, both Dennis Bergkamp and Ray Parlour played on his insecurities. They realized the Latvian was way below Arsenal's standards and there was no way they'd recruit him. So they started appreciating his every pass, every clearance to rile up Keown.

Unfortunately, Wenger overheard all of this but did not realize it was a ploy. Next thing you know, a week later, Stepanovs is in training with the Arsenal team because the Frenchman thought his players loved the centre-half's audition.

He made a total of 17 appearances for Arsenal in the course of his four-year stay. Stepanovs is infamously remembered for his terrible performance in a 6-1 thrashing of Arsenal at the hands of Manchester United in 2001. A very costly prank indeed.

#4 Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi was often seen complaining to the referees after commiting unnecesary mistakes

This is the hard truth, but it is the truth nonetheless. For a club like Arsenal with ambitions to compete at the highest level, Shkodran Mustafi should never truly have been seen as a progressive step towards fixing an ailing backline.

His six-year spell has finally come to an end for the good of all Arsenal fans and there's one question that one fathoms: "Why not sooner?". The £35 million that Arsenal paid for him, Mustafi made it look like an absolute joke at every opportunity he got. With each passing season, his stock deteriorated.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC If Arsenal had bought £35M of bitcoin in 2016 instead of Shkodran Mustafi they'd have over £1.5B to spend on transfers right now. #afc If Arsenal had bought £35M of bitcoin in 2016 instead of Shkodran Mustafi they'd have over £1.5B to spend on transfers right now. #afc https://t.co/2ur9DcrWt6

The German was never tough or rugged enough to rub shoulders with the striker moving towards his goal. His aerial prowess was decent but his poor judgment made things complicated for him during duels in the air.

Concentration was always Mustafi's biggest nemesis. His marker would run barefoot in front of him and the Arsenal defender on his bicycle wouldn't be able to catch him. It would have already become too late by the time he paid attention to it.

Mustafi joined Schalke in February in a loan spell where he was abysmal in an already struggling backline. Moreover, he was left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons towards the business end of Bundesliga. The German was involved in his nation's World Cup triumph in 2014 and that will remain the highlight of his career. He now plays for Levante in La Liga.

