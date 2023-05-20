5 Players who deserved to be on PFA Fans' Player of the Year shortlist

The PFA Fans' Player of the Year award holds immense significance in the world of football, as it represents the voice of passionate supporters.

Presented annually by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), this accolade honors the player who has made a profound impact on the fans through their exceptional performances and dedication.

Unlike other awards, the PFA Fans' Player of the Year is chosen through a voting system that allows fans to have a direct say in determining the winner.

This makes the award all the more special, as it reflects the admiration, loyalty, and appreciation of the players' contributions by the fans who cheer them on week after week. Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford have been shortlisted for the award.

But it's difficult to overlook the fact that a few deserving names have been left out of this list.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who deserved to be on the shortlist for the PFA Fans' Player of the Year Award.

#5 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier has been a hugely influential presence down the right flank for Newcastle United this season. The English right-back is one of the most technically gifted full-backs in the game and his precise passing and crossing have become a crucial aspect of Newcastle's game under Eddie Howe.

According to Whoscored, Trippier has registered 107 key passes in the Premier League this season, the second-highest of any player in Europe's top five leagues. The Magpies have had a phenomenal campaign and they are currently on course to finish third in the league.

In 36 Premier League appearances this season, the 32-year-old has scored one goal and provided seven assists. Trippier has been left out of the PFA Fans' Player of the Year shortlist.

#4 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Gabriel Martinelli has had a very impressive season this time out. The Brazil international has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's most consistent players since the start of the season. His exquisite footwork, pace, and directness have helped lend an edge and a sense of balance to Arsenal's attack.

It has also helped allay the load of chance creation and scoring on the shoulders of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard

Martinelli has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 Premier League appearances so far this season. He should have been on the PFA Fans' Player of the Year shortlist.

#3 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was banned with immediate effect from football for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of FA's betting rules last Wednesday (May 17). That has perhaps taken the focus away from just how good a campaign he has had for Brentford in the Premier League.

Toney touched the 20-goal mark in the ongoing season. He netted 20 times and provided four assists in 33 Premier League appearances for the Bees this term. Toney has been a shining light for Thomas Frank's men and should have been included in the PFA Fans' Player of the Year shortlist.

#2 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

If Bruno Fernandes was feeding better finishers, he could very well be topping the Premier League assists chart. He has registered 108 key passes in the Premier League this season, the highest of any player in Europe's top five leagues.

He has also created a whopping 29 big chances in the league but only has seven assists to his name. In comparison, Kevin De Bruyne has 16 assists after creating 31 big chances. That goes to show just how poor United's chance conversion has been this term.

"The Portuguese magnifico", as Manchester United fans lovingly call him, has also scored six goals in the league this term. He has undoubtedly been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season and should have been included in the PFA Fans' Player of the Year shortlist.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has put up better numbers than some of the players who have made the PFA Fans' Player of the Year shortlist this time. Liverpool have had a largely forgettable season even though they could yet qualify for the Champions League.

But the fact that they've had a largely underwhelming campaign could have played a role in Salah's omission from the shortlist. It's then worth noting that the Egyptian icon has managed to perform well in a struggling side.

He has scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season.

