Chelsea is one club that has been synonymous with success, more so since 2003 – a year which marked Roman Abramovich’s £140 million takeover of the London outfit. A string of trophies (and managers) followed, with the club having won 16 major titles since the Russian’s takeover. That made them the second-most successful English team in the decade – a record only bettered by Manchester United, who won 17 titles in the same timeframe.

Abramovich’s investment has also led to Chelsea becoming the sixth-most valuable club in the world, and the eighth highest-earning one – which is a phenomenal achievement considering the time span. With great financial power comes the best players. Chelsea have broken the transfer record on numerous occasions for Andriy Shevchenko (£30.8 million), Fernando Torres (£50 million), Kai Havertz (£62 million) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (£71 million) – who is currently their most expensive player.

The London club have heavily invested in youth too, with Chelsea’s academy being one of the most successful in world football. The young Blues have won the FA Youth Cup five consecutive times between 2014 and 2018 as well as two UEFA Youth League titles – making them the competition’s most successful team along with Barcelona.

Chelsea’s plan of investing in talented youngsters, loaning them out (mostly to feeder club Vitesse Arnhem, who have had an astonishing 28 Chelsea stars on their books) and later selling them for a profit is a strategy which has proved to be quite successful. This has resulted in scores of youngsters who have made scant appearances for the first team, or in some cases none at all, making a name for themselves elsewhere.

Chances are you might not even know that some of them once represented the Blues. Who are these players? You’re about to find out via this list of 5 players who you didn’t know played for Chelsea.

#5 Fabio Borini

Chelsea v Portsmouth - Premier League

Liverpool fans may not have too many fond memories of Fabio Borini, who holds the distinction of being Brendan Rodgers’ first signing as Reds boss. The Italian was a young hotshot at Chelsea, whose talents Rodgers was well aware of during his time in charge of the Chelsea academy.

Borini quickly established himself with Chelsea’s youth sides and soon became their top scorer with 10 goals in 11 appearances, and in one instance scored all 5 goals in a reserves match against West Brom. However, after just 4 appearances for Chelsea, Borini was shipped out on loan to Championship side Swansea, then managed by Rodgers, where the Italian once again excelled. He scored 6 goals in 12 appearances – which helped Swansea progress to the Premier League.

Those 4 appearances with the Blues would turn out to be Borini’s only representation for Chelsea’s senior team as he permanently left for Parma following the conclusion of his Swansea loan. After varying stints at Roma, Liverpool, Sunderland, Milan, Hellas Verona and current club Fatih Karagümrük – it’s safe to say that Borini hasn’t quite hit the heights he did during his early days in England.

#4 Dominic Solanke

Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Youth Cup Final: Second Leg

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke started his career with Chelsea’s Under-8 team back in 2004 and quickly established himself as a future star. The 2013-2014 season proved to be Solanke’s breakout year, with the youngster scoring 20 goals in 25 appearances for the youth team, including two in the FA Youth Cup final against Fulham, which proved integral to Chelsea lifting the cup.

The following season proved to be even better for Solanke, who signed his first professional contract with Chelsea. The youngster emerged as Chelsea’s top scorer in the UEFA Youth League, where the Blues went on to win. He also played an integral part in Chelsea lifting the FA Youth Cup for a second consecutive time.

2014 also saw Solanke become the youngest Chelsea player to debut in the Champions League – a record he set when he came on for Oscar in the 73rd minute of the match against Maribor. Solanke’s stellar feats in the 2014-15 season earned him the Chelsea Academy Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old was also extremely prolific for England’s youth teams, helping them win the Euro Under-17 Championship as well as the Under-20 World Cup – where he won the Golden Ball for his feats in helping the Young Lions lift the trophy.

Despite his incredible exploits with the Blues, Solanke joined rivals Liverpool after a promising loan spell with Vitesse, upon expiration of his contract. Solanke could not replicate his incredible form for the Reds and was sold to Bournemouth after just one season, and is currently recapturing his form in the Championship after a few hiccups.

