5 players who disappointed the most during the opening weekend of the Premier League

The Premier League is back with a bang. The fan-filled stadiums also added to the thrill and emotion of the return of the English top flight. 34 goals were scored, and not a single game ended in a draw during the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Not every side's Premier League season started as they hoped

The 2021-22 Premier League season promised to be one of the most competitive in recent times. Not every side will be content in the manner the season has kicked-off for them. Some have surprised themselves by getting the win, but others will be extremely disappointed with their performance.

Football is a team sport. Nonetheless, one cannot deny an individual player's contribution on the pitch. It can be positive when a player turns the game on its head with individual brilliance. However, sometimes players just do not carry out the role they are assigned effectively, which harms the side's performance.

Considering this is the first game of the Premier League season, a lot of poor performances can be attributed to lack of match fitness. At times, players just have bad games, which is completely understandable. However, having a strong start to the season is every player's aim. Certain players who were not able to do well during the opening weekend have been ranked on this list:

#5 Ben White (Arsenal)

Ben White (centre) in action for Arsenal in the Premier League

Ben White signed for Arsenal from Brighton ahead of the start of the season. The 23-year-old centre-back was highly rated owing to his strong performances in the Premier League in 2020-21. He was brought in to replace the outgoing David Luiz.

White's debut in an Arsenal shirt did not go according to plan. Going up against newly-promoted side Brentford, the Gunners were expected to come away with three points. However, the Premier League's new entrants shocked everyone by claiming a convincing 2-0 victory.

New season smile 😁 pic.twitter.com/xsDyJdxELO — Benjamin White (@ben6white) August 12, 2021

While Arsenal's attack was rendered toothless due to the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Lacazette, their defense did not live up to expectations either. White was partnered by Pablo Mari; both were tormented by Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

The defender did not attempt a single tackle in the game and was dribbled past twice. He did manage to make two blocks and two interceptions. White is known for his ability to dribble out of the back and ranked in the 92nd percentile among defenders in the top five leagues last season. However, he did not complete a single dribble against Brentford.

Ben White will be looking to improve on his performances as the Premier League season carries on and put his debut behind him.

#4 Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

Buendia (left) in action for Aston Villa in the Premier League

Emi Buendia has been signed by Aston Villa to replace the outgoing Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old attacker was one of Norwich's creative forces in the Championship in 2020-21 as well as the Premier League in 2019-20. His debut for his new side did not go as per plan either.

Aston Villa were touted to break into the top six of the Premier League in 2021-22. However, things have not gone according to plan for them, losing to newly promoted side Watford. From being 3-0 down, Villa came back fighting but lost 3-2.

Not the result we expected for the beginning of the season but this has only just begun. We’ll keep working hard for next game 🟣 Happy to debut in official competition with this club. Thank you all for the support 🙌🏼 #AVFC pic.twitter.com/mCSOc2zr0M — Emiliano Buendia (@EM10Buendia) August 15, 2021

Emi Buendia, who was given the famed number 10 kit, started as an attacking midfielder. The Argentine attempted just one shot throughout the game. He also completed just one dribble, while he used to complete 3.87 per 90mins on average for Norwich in the Premier League in 2019-20. None of his passes were shot-assists either.

Buendia's influence was completely negated by Watford's defense, as he did not have a single touch inside the penalty box. He was substituted for Bertrand Traore in the 71st minute by manager Dean Smith. It was a debut to forget for Buendia, who has to improve as the Premier League season carries on if he is to fill Grealish's shoes.

