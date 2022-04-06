5 players who do not deserve to play for Manchester United currently

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. While they are struggling at the moment, they have a rich legacy and alongside Arsenal, were the defining side of the Premier League era.

They are one of the most active clubs in the transfer market and are always on the lookout for new players who could add value to the club. This sometimes creates problems for the club as there might be a surplus of players in a single position.

Manchester United have the third-highest wage bill in the Premier League

In modern-day football, money plays a huge role and the expenditure of the same is usually accompanied by success. While Manchester United have spent a lot of cash over the last few seasons, they have been without a major trophy since the 2016-17 campaign.

They have the third-highest annual wage bill in the Premier League (£323 million) only behind Manchester City and Chelsea. Offloading some underperforming players might help reduce some of the strain on their resources.

On that note, here we take a look at the five players that do not deserve to play for Manchester United at the moment.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a brilliant start to his career at Manchester United but ran out of steam too soon. He has good defending skills but is often criticized for his input in the final third.

The English defender joined United in 2019 from Crystal Palace. He has played over 120 games for the club, scoring twice and making 10 assists.

He has been overshadowed by Diogo Dalot this season. He has not been able to cement a place in the starting XI, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

The Premier League demands a player in Bissaka's position to be able to multitask. A full-back is judged more often on his attacking strengths than his defensive abilities. This is where he fails as his only decent attribute is defending.

He was also not called up for England's friendly games in the latest international break by Gareth Southgate. This is despite the top-four candidates for the right-back position (Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Reece James) missing from the squad.

#4 Phil Jones

Manchester United v Burnley FC - Premier League

Phil Jones has become a well-known footballing personality for inspiring thousands of memes online. However, he has yet to win over critics in his 11-year-long association with the club.

Injuries have played their part in bottlenecking his development at the club. But for a player who turned 30 this February, his prime days might well be past him.

He has only been called up for a single appearance in the Premier League this season and might continue to struggle for playtime going forward. There is a need for a reliable defender at the club and he certainly can't be counted upon in that capacity.

#3 Eric Bailly

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Eric Bailly is a capable defender and has proved the same during the initial days of his United career. However, injuries and inconsistencies have caught up with the Ivorian player.

He has not made any perceivable difference to the team both on and off the pitch. He has made just four appearances in the Premier League this season.

Bailly is currently the fourth-choice centre-back at the club behind Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. The club could make do without him and sign a young defender in his place.

#2 Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

A product of the Manchester United Academy, Jesse Lingard has always been held in high regard throughout his career. The player has produced some moments of brilliance but has largely been ineffective throughout his career.

A fruitful loan spell with West Ham United last season saw him regain some form. he scored nine goals and made five assists in 16 games for the Hammers.

However, he has come up short with the Red Devils this season. He has started in just one of his 13 appearances in the Premier League this season and is nothing more than a utility player at the moment.

He will turn 30 this year and there's not much that the club can get out of him going forward.

#1 Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

A bold choice for the number spot on our list. But considering the current form, Harry Maguire is not up to the standards of a player who should play for the Red Devils.

Maguire has enjoyed a decent spell with the England national team but has been unable to recreate that form with United. He has put in a string of poor performances for the club in recent months and has been booed off by fans on multiple occasions.

Fans would expect more from the team's first-choice centre-back and captain, so at the moment he is not fitting the bill.

Edited by Aditya Singh