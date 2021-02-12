5 players who don’t get enough game time at Real Madrid

Major injury crises, underperforming stars, shock losses, zero January signings and a number of other factors have come together to jeopardize Real Madrid’s hopes of retaining the La Liga title.

Sandwiched between league leaders Atletico – who are showing no signs of slowing down – and arch rivals Barcelona snapping at their heels, Real Madrid’s many woes have left head coach Zinedine Zidane on the very brink. As the season approaches a crescendo, the time to step up is now.

And while a club’s struggles have birthed many a superstar, Zidane – who has always favored experience over raw talent – finds himself in the unenviable position of being forced to get experimental even when the situation calls for anything but chance. But despite their struggles and depleted squad, Madrid are still Los Blancos and continue to boast of enough of players in their ranks who either deserve a shot at turning things around or are talented enough to start over again someplace else.

The next few months will tell if these players or indeed their manager survive the inevitable cull, but until then let’s take a look at 5 players who don’t get enough time at Real Madrid.

#5 Victor Chust

Chust had a rough baptism of fire in the form of Madrid’s shock Spanish Cup loss to Third Division side Alcoyano last month, but still showed plenty of promise.

The youngster has been with the club since the age of 8 and has already caught the eye of Zidane, who named him in his Champions League squad. Chust possesses bags of potential and played a key part in helping the youth team become UEFA Youth League champions last season.

Real Madrid’s official website describes Chust as "powerful and aggressive" with the ability to play the ball out of defense, which is exactly the kind of defender Madrid will need when Sergio Ramos inevitably moves on. Having made his league debut in the recent game against Getafe, Chust will be hungry to prove that he has the mettle to succeed at the very top. And with an array of injuries in Real Madrid’s defensive department, the youngster’s chance must come sooner rather than later.

#4 Eder Militao

Another player who doesn’t get enough time at Real Madrid but absolutely needs it in order to fulfill his massive potential is Eder Militao.

While it’s true that the Brazilian hasn’t been the picture of consistency at Madrid, for whom he signed in 2019 after a magnificent season at Porto where he earned himself a place in the Team of the Year, his talent is still there for all to see. Currently out injured, Militao has been constantly overlooked in favor of the experienced Nacho as Raphael Varane’s partner at the heart of defense.

He faces an upward task to prove that he is the man to eventually replace skipper Sergio Ramos, however, Militao possesses a steely resolve and the fact that he opted to stay and fight for his place instead of pushing for a loan move says a lot about his character. The 23-year-old could very well become the leader Real Madrid clearly hoped he would be, but for that he needs time.