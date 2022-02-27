5 players with the most double-digit goal and assist tallies in the same season in Premier League history

The Premier League is one of the toughest football leagues in the world. Being a regular goal-scorer in the competition takes a lot of consistency and an incredible amount of talent.

There have been some fine goalscorers in the history of the league. Most of them have been quite successful, winning the competition at least once.

The Premier League has had world-class goalscorers who also create goals galore

The Premier League has had many great goalscorers who have also created goals galore. That has helped such players reach double digits in both the assist and goalscoring charts.

Consider the competitiveness of the league, it is an impressive achievement. Without further ado, here's a look at the five players who have recorded the most double-digit tallies in assists and goalscoring charts in the same season of the competition:

#5 Mohamed Salah - 3

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

No player in the Premier League right now is as lethal in front of goal as Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool winger has been in sensational form in the ongoing campaign, and is the only active player on this list.

Since joining the Reds in 2017, Salah has thrice recorded double-digit assist and goal tallies in the same Premier League season. He first achieved the feat in his debut campaign with the Reds, where he scored 32 goals and registered ten assists.

The second time came in their title-winning campaign in 2019-20 season, where he scored 19 times and made ten assists. Incredibly, he has made the same number of goals and assists in the 2021-22 edition of the competition as well. With 12 games left to play, Salah could add to both tallies.

#4 Didier Drogba - 3

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers - Premier League

Didier Drogba has legendary status at Chelsea. Since joining them from Marseille in 2004, the Ivorian was an instant success in the league under Jose Mourinho.

In his stellar career with the Blues, the former Cote d'Ivoire international thrice registered double-digit goal and assist tallies in the same Premier League campaign. That first happened in the 2005-06 season, where he scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists, as the Blues successfully defended their title.

Drogba next achieved it the feat in the 2009-10 season, where he amassed 29 goals and ten assists, in another title-winning campaign with the Blues. He repeated the feat the very next season, bagging 11 goals and 13 assists. However, Chelsea finished second.

