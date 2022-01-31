5 players who were part of most draws in football since 2019 

Getting a draw can be both a good and bad result, but it is usually frowned upon. In the end, it means the team has dropped two points. The points system saw a rule change in early 1980s. Prior to this, two points were awarded for a win instead of one. This led to many teams settling for a draw and made the game less competitive.

The current system of three points for a win has led to a more balanced and exciting playstyle. Liverpool fans will have bitter memories of the 2018-19 season in which they lost the title to Manchester City by just one point. The Reds lost just one game, but they drew seven games which turned out to be the difference-maker.

Let’s now take a look at the five players with the most draws in the past three years in Europe’s top five leagues.

#5 Jose Luis Morales

Levante's Jose Luis Morales has been a mainstay at the club since 2014. The Spaniard was promoted to the main team in 2013 but was then immediately loaned out to Eibar. He returned the following year and has been a regular feature in Levante’s attack.

Morales has played 124 games in the last three years and 41 out of these have been draws.

The 34-year-old has six goals and one assist in 20 La Liga appearances this season. Levante have won just one and drawn eight out of 21 La Liga games this season. Only three other La Liga clubs have more draws than them.

Levante registered their only win of the season earlier in January when they beat Mallorca 2-0. Morales scored the second goal in dramatic fashion in the 97th minute. They are currently at the bottom of the table and need a drastic change in fortune for them to escape relegation.

#4 Francis Coquelin

Francis Coquelin joined Villareal from Valencia at the start of the 2020-21 season. The Frenchman spent a considerable amount of time in England, playing for Arsenal’s youth teams. He spent more than a decade with the Gunners, including a few loan spells as well. He won two FA Cups and two Community Shields during his time in North London.

Coquelin’s first season with Villareal was a successful one, as he won the Europa League with The Yellow Submarine. Coquelin has had more than his fair share of draws. In the last three years, 41 out of the 105 games he’s been part of have been draws.

The Frenchman has featured in just 13 games for Villareal in the league this season, in which he has a goal and an assist. The Frenchman has had injury problems of late and has been sidelined since late November. Villareal are currently seventh in La Liga and have an outside chance of securing a top-four finish.

