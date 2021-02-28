Cristiano Ronaldo’s name evokes countless emotions and adjectives, which are just too many to list out. But the fact remains that the Portuguese will go down in history as one of the greatest footballers.

After emerging as a prodigious talent with Sporting Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United back in 2003. The transfer fee of £12.24 million made him the most expensive teenager in English football at the time.

His talent was never in doubt. The United players, who were bamboozled by Cristiano Ronaldo in a match marking the inauguration of Sporting’s Estádio José Alvalade stadium, urged their boss to sign him as soon as possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo grew from strength to strength at United, winning an incredible nine trophies – three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League and two League Cups among other titles.

He departed for Real Madrid in 2009. Two La Liga titles, four more Champions Leagues, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups later, Ronaldo moved to current club Juventus.

In Italy, he has won two Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups so far. Now, with a breathtaking five Ballon d’Ors as well as a host of other individual honors, it’s safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is a one-off.

However, comparisons are unavoidable in football, especially for those related to Cristiano Ronaldo – whose level of excellence will remain a benchmark for years to come.

Needless to say, there have been scores of potential Ronaldos over the years, with the numbers increasing with each passing season.

Who are the most famous of them all, and how did each of these individuals fare with regard to emulating the great man? You’re about to find out in this list of 5 players who were dubbed to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Wilfried Zaha

Okay, let’s set the record straight. Wilfried Zaha is an exceptional talent and one of the Premier League’s most potent wingers. However, his career trajectory has been a bit of a roller coaster.

The Ivory Coast international has had the misfortune of being burdened with unfair expectations. Moreover, he was also entangled in malicious rumors early in his career.

The 28-year-old, who holds the distinction of being Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing, was snapped up from Crystal Palace by the Red Devils for a sum of £10 million – potentially rising to £15 million – in January 2013. He was immediately loaned back to Palace for the rest of the season.

When he finally moved to Old Trafford, Sir Alex was no longer manager, with his replacement David Moyes never really fancying Zaha – whose situation wasn’t helped by rumors of the player having an affair with the Scot’s daughter.

After just four appearances under Moyes, Zaha completed a January loan move to Cardiff City – then managed by current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who proclaimed that the Ivorian could emulate Ronaldo.

Zaha’s time in Wales didn’t exactly work out either. After being told that he wasn’t good enough by new United boss Louis van Gaal, he moved back to Palace on loan in August 2014. The move was made permanent the following February.

In his second spell at Palace, Zaha matured into the dazzling winger United thought he would become. He is currently in the midst of his finest campaign for Palace.

Obstacles are inevitable. It's about being prepared for them. pic.twitter.com/5OnkeIvG1o — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) February 16, 2021

While he is no Cristiano Ronaldo, Zaha is a star in his own right and has been constantly linked to European giants ever since his return to his boyhood club. The Ivorian could very well go on to taste some of the success Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved once he gets his dream big move.

#4 Bruma

Advertisement

If you’re a young, outrageously talented Portuguese winger coming through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon, then comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo are inevitable. And that’s exactly what happened in Bruma’s case.

After scoring goals for fun for Sporting CP’s youth sides, Bruma – who joined the club as a 13-year-old – was heralded as the next Cristiano Ronaldo by Portuguese publication A Bola.

Despite incredible showings for Portugal’s youth sides – with whom he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup Silver Shoe and the UEFA Under-21 Championship Bronze Boot – Bruma’s club career has constantly stuttered.

His spells at Galatasaray, Real Sociedad, RB Leipzig, PSV and current club Olympiacos, where his form has somewhat returned, have been lukewarm. All in all, his career has been decent, but nowhere close to that of his illustrious compatriot.